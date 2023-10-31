"The pinnacle of his career" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta pays tribute to Lionel Messi after 8th Ballon d'Or win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lavished Lionel Messi with praise following the Argentine's eighth Ballon d'Or triumph in his illustrious career.

Speaking to Sky Sports in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Gunners' Carabao Cup clash against West Ham United, Arteta was asked whether Messi deserved his eighth 'Golden Ball'.

The Spaniard replied:

"When you talk about Lionel Messi, it can never be wrong. What he's done; he's won the World Cup, at his age, it was the pinnacle of his career. Everybody was expecting it, it's just incredible."

Arteta then went into greater detail, praising the consistency with which Lionel Messi has remained at the pinnacle of football throughout his career.

"The consistency that he's showed, the level that he has taken world football to, I think it's incredible. I am so glad we had a few (from Arsenal) nominated on that list."

Lionel Messi had quite an incredible season and year for his clubs and with Argentina. Besides lifting the coveted FIFA World Cup in 2022 in which he scored seven and assisted three goals, Messi also won Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

In 55 games across competitions and leagues for PSG and Inter Miami, he scored 32 goals and provided 25 assists in another extraordinarily productive year.

While it is difficult to fathom how one remarkably talented individual has dominated an award like the Ballon d'Or for so long, it is almost a guarantee that the world will never see another like Lionel Messi again.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gives verdict on Declan Rice fitness

Arsenal will face West Ham in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, November 1 at the London Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the game in the press conference, Mikel Arteta delivered some positive news about Declan Rice, who had picked up a knock in recent gameweeks.

Acknowledging it would mark Rice returning to his old club for the first time since joining Arsenal, Arteta admitted he could feature in the game.

"He can be involved. It would be his first time back at his old club - a beautiful moment I think for him. I had that experience a few times and I think it's beautiful.

"You really see what they think of you and what you left at the club and it's a good way to measure your experiences."

The Gunners are still unbeaten in domestic competitions this season and will look to extend that run when they travel to face the Hammers.