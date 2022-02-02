"The pinnacle was Cristiano Ronaldo" - Manuel Pellegrini admits he's coached some 'very good' players in his career

Manuel Pellegrini has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player he has ever managed. The Real Betis coach worked with the Portuguese star for a year at Real Madrid.

Pellegrini was appointed the Real Madrid manager just before they signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United in 2009. The forward was signed for a world-record fee at that time. Kaka, Xabi Alonso, and Karim Benzema were also signed but the club failed to win a trophy that season. Eventually, Blancos sacked Pellegrini and replaced him with José Mourinho.

Speaking to ESPN Argentina (via Mundo Deportivo), Pellegrini revealed Ronaldo is the most talented player he has ever managed. He said:

"In the clubs where I have been I have always had very good players. The pinnacle was Cristiano Ronaldo for what he has done in his career."

Pellegrini's career after managing Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Pellegrini was not out of job for long after Real Madrid sacked him in the summer of 2010. Malaga appointed him straightaway, and he spent three years with the Spanish side before moving to Manchester City.

In his three years at Etihad, Pellegrini won the Premier League title once and the League Cup twice.

He moved to the Chinese Super League with Hebei China Fortune in 2016, and returned to Europe with West Ham United in 2018.

He lasted just seven months at the Premier League club before he was sacked. Real Betis appointed him in 2020, and he has been with them ever since.

Speaking about his time so far at the Spanish club, he added:

"Betis is another challenge. We started working and the group came up with an idea that they liked. We made it to Europe, which wasn't an aspiration of the club but rather an obligation to myself. Because, except at West Ham, I've always been able to make it to Europe. Now we're in our second season, fighting for the Copa del Rey and the Europa League and in a Champions League position [being third in La Liga]. That may not be the reality from an economic point of view, but it is from a sporting point of view."

Real Betis are third in the La Liga table right now – just 10 points behind Cristiano Ronaldo's former side, Real Madrid.

