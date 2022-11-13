"The player he is" - Trent Alexander-Arnold claims versatile Liverpool star is only getting better

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has commended Reds teammate Darwin Nunez after the striker scored twice in the team's 3-1 win against Southampton.

Liverpool played their final match before the pause for the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Southampton today (12 November). They ensured that they go into the break on a high, beating the Saints 3-1 at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino and Che Adams found the back of the net for the two teams in the opening 10 minutes of the match. Later, a brace from Nunez saw the Reds claim all three points on the evening.

Nunez joined the Anfield outfit from Portuguese side Benfica for an initial sum of £64 million. He made a slow start to life on Merseyside, but appears to be finding his rhythm recently.

Addressing Nunez's performance, Alexander-Arnold admitted that the transfer fee caused the striker to struggle during his early days at the club. However, the right-back insisted that Liverpool players had no concerns about the Uruguayan, having witnessed his qualities in training.

Alexander-Arnold also doffed his hat to the 23-year-old for displaying immense versatility against Southampton. The Englishman believes Nunez has now adapted to life in England. He was quoted as saying by BBC Sport:

"Definitely [Nunez has shown growth since arriving]. Coming over to the Premier League, with the price tag on his back, was going to be a heavy weight. It took him a few games to get going but we all saw in training the player he is."

"He's a proper centre-forward with speed but was playing on the wing today, he's versatile. We saw what he could do and he's hit a stride now, he's enjoying his football."

Liverpool's win against Southampton saw them go sixth in the Premier League table. They now have 22 points to their name from 14 matches and are 12 points behind table-toppers Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Nunez has been in fine form for Liverpool recently

Nunez scored two goals and provided one assist in his first two competitive matches for Liverpool. However, he received a straight red card for a head butt on Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen in what was his first start for the club.

The Uruguay international was subsequently banned for three matches and struggled to bounce back from the setback. He notably went five games without scoring after returning to action.

Nunez has since found the back of the net seven times in 10 appearances in all competitions. He also provided an assist during the period.

