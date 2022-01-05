“The players should always go over, without question” – Paul Robinson slams Manchester United stars for what they did after Wolves defeat

Former goalkeeper Paul Robinson has questioned the Manchester United players' attitudes following their 1-0 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek. The Red Devils put in a disappointing performance as Bruno Lage's side took home all three points from Old Trafford.

After the game, Robinson criticized the Manchester United players for their behavior following the final whistle. None of the players showed their gratitude towards the fans in the stadium and this angered the former Tottenham goalkeeper. He said:

"As a player, I always appreciated the fans. You have to appreciate what the fans do to get to games. Regardless of the result, you should go and clap the fans. It is easy to clap the fans after a win. Listen, it is not about celebrating."

Robinson added:

"It is about showing your appreciation to those that have come to watch you play. Manchester United fans travel from all over the country and abroad to support the team. The players should always go over, without question. I always showed the fans my appreciation for their support."

GOAL @goal Luke Shaw says Manchester United's players 'weren't together' in their defeat to Wolves Luke Shaw says Manchester United's players 'weren't together' in their defeat to Wolves 😬 https://t.co/z8VuhkAEOS

Joao Moutinho's 82nd minute strike was enough to secure the win for Wolves. Following the final whistle, many of the Manchester United players seemed very frustrated. Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in particular was seen immediately heading down the tunnel.

"Something isn't right in there" - Gary Neville on Manchester United's players

Cristiano Ronaldo looked dejected after Macnhester United's draw against Newcastle

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville also pointed out the players' attitude problems following their 1-1 draw against Newcastle last month.

Manchester United put in a performance not too dissimilar to the one they produced against Wolves. Many of the players seemed frustrated both during the game and after the final whistle.

Neville questioned the players as well as club captain Harry Maguire's leadership abilities. He said:

"Something isn't right in there. I don't know what it is, but there is definitely whinging going on - they are all at each other and not helping each other. The spirit of a dressing room is really important and I don't think they're all with each other at this moment in time."

Neville added:

"There's a leadership struggle going on. Harry Maguire is the captain but he doesn't feel like the captain."

Manchester United host Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup on Tuesday (January 5). They will then travel to Villa Park on Saturday to take on Steven Gerrard's side in the Premier League.

The Red Devils lost the reverse fixture 1-0 at Old Trafford and will be looking to get revenge by beating the Villains twice in the span of five days.

Also Read Article Continues below

Kick Off @KickOffMagazine



Here's what was said! bit.ly/3z3bGYQ Following Manchester United's disappointing 1-1 draw with Newcastle United, Cristiano Ronaldo has been slammed for his behaviour at the final whistle by one of his club's legends.Here's what was said! Following Manchester United's disappointing 1-1 draw with Newcastle United, Cristiano Ronaldo has been slammed for his behaviour at the final whistle by one of his club's legends. 😬Here's what was said! ➡ bit.ly/3z3bGYQ https://t.co/2ImyRW6cFR

Edited by Anantaajith Ra