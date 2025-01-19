"The players are anxious" - Ruben Amorim labels Manchester United's performance 'not acceptable' after loss to Brighton

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was not happy with his team's 3-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday, January 19. The Red Devils lacked sharpness in a dull defeat at home, with Amorim asking his players to raise their standards in the post-match press conference.

He said (via Centre Devils on X):

"We try to have possession, control the ball, but the players are anxious, no putting the ball between the lines, always a touch. This is not acceptable."

United kept 52% possession, registering one shot on target (a penalty kick) throughout the game. Brighton took the lead early in the first half through Yankuba Minteh which was cancelled out by captain Bruno Fernandes' spot-kick in the first half.

The two teams came out in the second 45 looking to break the deadlock. Brighton broke through United's midfield as a far post tap-in from Kaoru Mitoma gave them a 2-1 lead. The visitors tripled the lead when Andre Onana mistakenly spilled a harmless low cross in the box allowing, Georginio Rutter to double Brighton's lead.

United kept moving the ball for the last 20 minutes (including eight minutes of stoppage time) but failed to create a clear-cut chance in the game. The Red Devils are now 13th in the Premier League table.

Ruben Amorim had predicted a rollercoaster season for Manchester United

United's form has been rather poor of late with new head coach Ruben Amorim only winning three of his 11 games. More shockingly, the Red Devils have lost six of those matches, leaving Amorim's mid-season start to life at Old Trafford in conundrum.

The Portuguese tactician has warned United fans of similar weather in the coming months with regards to results. After Manchester United's 3-1 win against Southampton last week, Amorim had said (via ESPN):

"I think it's going to be hard until the end of the season. It's going to be a little bit, that rollercoaster. It depends on the time you have to train. We had seven trainings [sessions] together in 14, 15 games."

He had added:

"It's really hard, but we have to continue and try to win it. Sometimes playing good, sometimes playing bad. We will try to win games."

Manchester United's next match is against Rangers in the Europa League on January 23 before they face Fulham (away) in the Premier League.

