“The players around him let him down” - Paul Merson says he feels sorry for Manchester United star in Fulham defeat

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson sympathises with Manchester United winger Omari Farson in the Red Devils' 2-1 Premier League home loss to Fulham on Saturday (Februaary 24).

After a goalless first half, Kalvin Bassey opened the scoring for the visitors midway through the second period before Harry Maguire scored the equaliser a minute from time. However, Alex Iwobi netted a 97th-minute winner to snap the Red Devils' seven-game unbeaten start to 2024.

Forson, 19, played 53 minutes as a starter and made one key pass and 21 passes and had an 89.5% pass accuracy. Merson, though, reckons the players around him let him down (as per Sky Sports News via HITC) :

“He didn’t really get into the game. It was hard for him. When you are a young kid and you come into the game, you are relying on the team to play well. They didn’t play well in that first half, and, obviously, he suffers at the same time. I felt sorry for the kid.

“It’s a great experience for him, but the players around him, for me, let him down. They didn’t perform around him, which would have held him.”

The defeat keeps United sixth in the standings after 26 games, but they are now eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have had an underwhelming campaign, with the Fulham result marking their 15th loss across competitions, including 10 in the league.

However, the Red Devils were in a bit of a resurgence since the turn of the year, going unbeaten in seven games across competitions and winning the last five. Nevertheless, they slumped to another home loss as their top-four hopes took a beating.

The Red Devils next take on Nottingham Forest away in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday (February 28) as they look to turn around a disappointing season.