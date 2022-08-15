"The players know about him" - Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira gives honest Darwin Nunez verdict ahead of Liverpool clash 

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has opened up on Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez ahead of his side's trip to Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's side will take on the Eagles on Monday (August 15), hoping to pick up their first Premier League win of the season.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw against newly promoted Fulham in their season opener while Crystal Palace lost their first game 2-0 to Arsenal.

Ahead of their trip to Anfield, Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has claimed that his side are well aware of the threat posed by Liverpool's summer acquisition Darwin Nunez.

The Frenchman has insisted that he has followed the Uruguayan's game to prepare his side for the former Benfica attacker. He told Crystal Palace's official website:

“We watch games, watch football, watch it from all around Europe. He was scoring goals at his previous team and he’s well known as a striker. The players know about him. He can run in behind, stretch the opposition team. He’s closing down back fours and centre-backs."

"He doesn’t give them much time on the ball – he’s a fighter, he’s determined and a hard-working centre-forward."

Vieira also hailed Darwin Nunez as a modern-day striker thanks to his all-round ability and willingness to work hard for the team. He added:

“He’s the profile of a modern centre-forward who defends really well and works hard but at the same time runs in behind and scores goals. When you look at his price tag, you’re not surprised. He’s the complete striker.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could unleash Darwin Nunez against Crystal Palace

Despite splashing around £85 million for the services of Darwin Nunez, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has taken an unusual approach with his star forward.

The Uruguayan has been introduced from the bench in two games for the Reds so far this season and has made an immediate impact on both occasions.

Nunez scored on his debut against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield. He also scored after coming on from the bench against Fulham while also providing an assist.

In just 70 minutes of first-team action, Nunez has scored twice and assisted once which is an impressive return. The Uruguayan has done more than enough to warrant a starting role against Crystal Palace ahead of Roberto Firmino.

