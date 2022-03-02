"The players were outstanding" - Steven Gerrard urges Aston Villa to replicate Brighton performance against Southampton 

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has urged his players to replicate their performance against Brighton & Hove Albion when they face Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League.

Having won only once in seven games before the Brighton game, there were concerns over Aston Villa's performances. However, on Saturday at the Falmer Stadium, Gerrard's men put on a resilient performance to beat the Seagulls 2-0. Ollie Watkins and Matty Cash were among the goals as Villa secured a key victory.

The Villa manager now wants his players to continue that form when they host Southampton on Saturday. In this regard, he said (via Birmingham Mail):

"We need to build on Saturday’s positive win, and we need to improve our home form. If everyone applies themselves like they did last weekend, it gives us a better chance. It is about resetting after every result. Win, lose or draw, it is about focusing on the next one."

"The players were outstanding last week, recovering from a tough defeat against Watford," continued Gerrard.

Since taking over from Dean Smith in November, the former Rangers manager has endured a rough period as Villa boss. He has taken charge of 14 Premier League games, winning six and losing as many, and has drawn twice.

Villa exited the FA Cup against Manchester United. Currently in 13th place, they are looking to establish themselves in the top half of the Premier League table.

Will Steven Gerrard be a success at Aston Villa?

Steven Gerrard's signing of Philippe Coutinho (in pic) has been highly praised.

There was a palpable sense of excitement when Gerrard was announced Aston Villa's new manager in November.

The former Liverpool legend was coming off a hugely successful stint as Rangers manager, which saw him lead the Scottish giants to their first SPL title in a decade. In just his third season in charge at Ibrox, Gerrard and co. stopped Celtic's bid to win ten successive league titles.

Back in England last year, Gerrard's signings during the January transfer window for Aston Villa have received much acclaim. He brought on Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona and Lucas Digne from Everton.

The signs has been there that Gerrard is making an impact. However, results on the pitch have done always gone as expected for the former England captain.

Disappointing defeats to relegation candidates Newcastle United, Brentford and Watford coupled with poor performances have led to many questions surrounding Aston Villa.

However, the victory over Brighton last weekend has improved the mood. Gerrard will now look to push on with his transformation of the West Midlands side's fortunes, as he looks to take them to Europe in the near future.

