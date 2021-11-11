"The players really benefit from it" - Arteta explains reason for new giant Wenger picture at Arsenal's training ground

Mikel Arteta has explained why he insisted on a large picture of Arsene Wenger being installed at Arsenal's London Colney training facility. The picture spans the whole length of the building and depicts a happy Wenger raising his hand. It is also the first thing the players see every day as they enter the facility for training.

Speaking at the premiere of 'Arsene Wenger: Invincible,' Arteta explained to GOAL why he was so determined to bring Wenger back to the club. The Frenchman hasn't visited since he left in May 2018.

"For me, it's something that we lost and have to recover." Arteta said when asked why having Wenger's presence on the training field was so crucial to him.

Arsenal players have been giving Wenger a high five every day since the photo was put up at London Colney. Arteta said:

“I wanted that picture and a phrase that is very inspirational at the entrance because it was a big part of what he did at Colney and how everything started at the Emirates. He had to be there.”

“You see the reaction of the players,” Arteta said. “I knew they were going to high-five him. You just look at his eyes and it’s as if he’s there. He has this capacity; he penetrates when he looks at you. The players really benefit from it.”

Wenger has been absent from Arsenal for more than three years and the club's most successful manager has yet to return in any manner.

During a press conference for the new film, which will be released on November 22, the Frenchman stated that he currently does not see "any special reason" to return to his former club Arsenal. However, Arteta, who played under Wenger, thinks that his former boss may become more of a presence in the future. Arteta believes that seeing him around would boost the current group.

“I would like him to be more present at the club,” said the Spanish international. “I think the players would love him, they would benefit, they would be inspired to have him around and I think for the club it would be a huge boost. It had been so intense for him for over 20 years and you need to get away a little bit, but I think it would be very beneficial for all parties to have him more present."

