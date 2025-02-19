Real Madrid legend Raphael Varane has opened up on the difference between Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane. The former French defender spent 10 seasons with the LaLiga giants and played under both managers.

Varane initially arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu as an emerging talent from Lens in the summer of 2010. The Frenchman went on to become one of the pillars of Real Madrid's recent success, before leaving for Manchester United in 2021.

Varane was an indispensable part of the Italian manager's setup during Ancelotti's first stint with the Los Blancos. The Frenchman won the 2013-14 Champions League under the Italian manager.

Speaking to The Athletic, as cited by Madrid Universal, Varane insisted that Ancelotti shares a very close bond with his players.

"He’s very close to the players, understands them and knows how to make them feel comfortable and confident on the pitch,” said Varane.

Varane was also a part of the Real Madrid squad when Zinedine Zidane took charge for his first stint and secured three back-to-back Champions League titles. The former defender was also full of praise for his countryman, insisting that Zidane instilled confidence in players.

"Very calm, positive, always ready to defend his players. When a coach gives his players confidence like that, the players want to reciprocate,” said Varane.

Varane left Manchester United last summer to join Serie A side Como. However, he ultimately announced his retirement in September 2024 following a long tryst with injuries.

How many trophies did Raphael Varane win with Real Madrid?

Raphael Varane won 18 trophies during his decade-long stay with Real Madrid. Among them are four Champions League trophies and three LaLiga titles.

The Frenchman won the league for the first time in the 2011/12 campaign. Varane also has four FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, one Copa del Reys, and three Supercopa de Espana trophies in his locker.

The player appeared 360 times for Los Blancos in his career, even chipping in with 17 goals. Despite his stellar form, Real Madrid allowed the player to leave in the summer of 2021.

Manchester United reportedly paid £34m for his signature. While the Frenchman struggled with injuries at Old Trafford, he was still a key member of the team. Varane helped the Premier League giants win the EFL Cup in the 2022-23 campaign and powered them to the FA Cup in his final game for the club last season.

