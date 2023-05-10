"The power we have as women is strong enough to transform anything" - Singer Goyo pays tribute to Barcelona legend Gerard Pique's ex Shakira

After winning the ‘Agent of Change’ award at the Billboard Latin Women in Music Award ceremony, Colombian singer Goyo paid tribute to pop icon and Gerard Pique’s ex-girlfriend, Shakira.

Shakira bagged the prestigious award in the inaugural Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards, taking home the ‘Woman of the Year’ accolade on May 6. The ‘Waka Waka’ star received the award for the immense contribution she made to Latin music over the past three decades.

Goyo posted an image alongside the 46-year-old pop superstar, presenting her as an ambassador for women's empowerment.

She wrote on Instagram:

“The power that we have as women is strong enough to transform anything ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥”

Shakira has been an inspiration to millions of young singers across the planet. Sincerity and dedication have been her mantra throughout her career, which has helped her emerge as one of the most celebrated Latin singers in history. Having a catalog of 145 songs, Shakira has sold over 95 million records to this day, making her one of the most popular artists of all time.

‘BZRP Music Sessions #53’, a song she released months after her split with Gerard Pique, is a testament to her honesty. The song, which contains thinly-veiled digs at Gerard Pique, has broken 14 Guinness World Records, cementing her place in history.

Shakira opens up about difficult year after split with Gerard Pique, teaches the importance of self-love

While accepting the ‘Woman of the Year’ award, Shakira opened up about the difficulty she had to overcome in the last year, following her split with Pique in June. She admitted feeling lost at times but reminded every woman to be truthful to themselves.

She said (via Billboard):

“This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I’ve felt more than ever and very personally what it is to be a woman. And what it means.

“Because what woman hasn’t at some time in her life forgotten herself because she’s seeking the attention and love of someone else? It happened to me, more than once.”

The singer added:

“But there comes a time in the life of every woman where she no longer depends on someone else to love and accept herself just as she is.

“A time when the search for someone else is replaced by the search for oneself. A time when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic, and where finding someone who is faithful is less important than being faithful to ourselves.”

Having left Barcelona with her and Gerard Pique’s two boys, Milan (10) and Sasha (8), the Colombian music icon currently lives in Miami, Florida. She recently attended Miami Grand Prix, where she was photographed having a chat with Hollywood icon Tom Cruise.

