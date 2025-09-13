  • home icon
  "The Premier League don't like me!" - Spurs star reveals video of Richarlison reacting to missing out on player and goal of the month awards

“The Premier League don’t like me!” - Spurs star reveals video of Richarlison reacting to missing out on player and goal of the month awards

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Sep 13, 2025 11:32 GMT
Dominik Szoboszlai and Jack Grealish won Premier League awards for August
Dominik Szoboszlai and Jack Grealish won Premier League awards for August

Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison has reacted to news of the award of the Premier League's Player and Goal of the Month awards with exasperation. The Brazil international was one of the nominees for the latter category, and has been key to Spurs' impressive start to the 2025-26 season.

Spurs defender Destiny Udogie made a video of Richarlison complaining about the awards from within the club's dressing room, and posted it on Instagram. The striker inferred that the league does not like him, and that was what resulted in his missing out on the awards.

"The Premier League don't like me, this is impossible. Robbery, robbery," he said.

Richarlison was one of eight nominees for the Goal of the Month award after his stunning overhead kick against Burnley on opening day. He was beaten to the award by Liverpool ace Dominik Szoboszlai, who scored a brilliant free-kick as his side defeated Arsenal 1-0 on Matchday Three.

The former Everton man also saw Jack Grealish emerge as the Premier League Player of the Month for the first time in his career. The England international provided four assists in three appearances for Everton this season, leading the division in assists.

Richarlison started the 2025-26 Premier League season in fine form, scoring twice on opening day against Burnley. He followed up that performance with an assist in their win over Manchester City in the second game of the season, but was not nominated for the Player of the Month award.

Liverpool boss named Premier League Manager of the Month

Liverpool coach Arne Slot has won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for August, beating three competitors to the honour. The Dutch tactician picked up the award for the second time since joining the Reds last summer, having won it last November.

Slot's reigning champions started the season in fine form, claiming three wins from three games against Bournemouth, Newcastle United, and Arsenal. The Reds are top of the standings, as they were the only side to have won all of their opening three games to start the season.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris, and Everton boss David Moyes also received nominations for the award for August. Slot claimed the award after voting was conducted among supporters, combined with those of a panel of football experts. Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai also won the Goal of the Month award, resulting in a double award month for the Reds.

Sulayman Salahudeen

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
