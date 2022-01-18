"The Premier League have got this so badly wrong” - Paul Robinson slams "mind-boggling" and "absolutely disgraceful" decision to postpone Tottenham vs Arsenal clash

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has slammed the Premier League's decision to postpone last weekend's fixture between Arsenal and Spurs.

Arsenal were scheduled to face north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a vital Premier League fixture on Sunday, with both teams chasing a top-four finish.

But the Gunners requested the Premier League to postpone the match on account of being unable to field enough players for the game.

The Premier League's new rules this season allow clubs to ask for a postponement if they do not have 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper ready for match action.

However, the rule was originally made to help clubs comply with COVID-19 absentees. Arsenal, however, have only one player missing through COVID - Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal @Arsenal "When you play with that spirit and fight and brotherhood around the team, at the end, you get rewarded and I think that's what happened today."



A proud "When you play with that spirit and fight and brotherhood around the team, at the end, you get rewarded and I think that's what happened today."A proud @m8arteta reflects on tonight's performance 💬 "When you play with that spirit and fight and brotherhood around the team, at the end, you get rewarded and I think that's what happened today."A proud @m8arteta reflects on tonight's performance 👇

The rest of their absentees are either suspended, injured or away representing their nations at the AFCON 2021. Hence, the Premier League's decision to postpone the Arsenal-Spurs game, has caused a lot of backlash.

Paul Robinson told Football Insider in this regard:

“I cannot get my head round it. I really can’t. You cannot cancel games because of injuries and the African Cup of Nations. It’s not right. I cannot fathom why the Premier League have allowed for the game to be canceled. If they couldn’t field a team they should have recalled the players they had out on loan.The games been canceled because of one or two Covid cases. It’s an absolute disgrace. If Covid cases are ravaging your squad, I completely understand but that’s not the case here."

He added:

“The Premier League cannot cancel games because of injuries. Leeds should have had their last six games cancelled on that basis. The night before Arsenal asked for the game to be postponed they fulfilled an under-23 fixture against West Ham. It’s mind-boggling. The Premier League have got this so badly wrong.”

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher also unhappy with Premier League for accepting Arsenal's request

Arsenal @Arsenal Our match against Tottenham on Sunday, January 16 has been postponed.



#TOTARS Our match against Tottenham on Sunday, January 16 has been postponed. 🚨 Our match against Tottenham on Sunday, January 16 has been postponed. #TOTARS

Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher also expressed their unhappiness with the Premier League postponing the north London derby.

Speaking on the postponement, Neville said:

"What started out as postponements due to a pandemic has now become about clubs not having their best team. The Premier League must stop this now, draw a line in the sand and say all games go ahead unless you have an exceptional amount of Covid cases. It's wrong."

Carragher chimed in by saying:

"No other league in Europe is doing this, certainly not in those big leagues. Bayern Munich played a 16-year-old in their last game and that tells you exactly where they are. Why can't we do that? Why can't the young players be given an opportunity in these circumstances?"

Also Read Article Continues below

Arsenal are currently fifth in the Premier League table with 35 points from 20 matches. Tottenham, meanwhile, are a place and two points adrift of the Gunners, but have two games in hand.

Edited by Samya Majumdar