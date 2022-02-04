"The present and the future!"- Alexandre Lacazette heaps praise on Arsenal man in Dubai training camp

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has heaped praise on youngster Emile Smith Rowe whilst on warm-weather training in the UAE.

The Gunners recently uploaded a behind-the-scenes video from their training camp in Dubai. In the video, Lacazette is seen sneaking into one of Smith Rowe's workout sessions and saying:

"He’s got his own PT [personal trainer] every time. His own physio, his own PT. What a guy. My number 10. The future. The present and the future! What a player! He’s got his own man in red."

It is worth noting that Lacazette is now Arsenal's most senior forward following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon international joined Barcelona on a free transfer on deadline day after Mikel Arteta dropped him on disciplinary grounds.

Smith Rowe has been one of Arteta's main players this season. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has scored nine goals and provided two assists across all competitions this season. As things stand, he is the club's leading goalscorer in this campaign.

The north London giants are currently relying on a number of talented youngsters. Apart from Smith Rowe, the likes of Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have been instrumental in the club's challenge for a top-four finish.

Arsenal are currently sixth in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 36 points from 21 matches. They are two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with a game in hand. However, Tottenham Hotspur have the same number of points as the Gunners and have two games in hand over the Red Devils.

Arsenal have an extended break due to not competing in the FA Cup

After getting knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round, Arsenal players who haven't traveled for international duty have an extended break. The Gunners suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest, which saw them end their FA Cup campaign early.

Mikel Arteta's side also suffered a 2-0 aggregate defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal last played a game on the 23rd of January against Burnley, which ended 0-0. The Gunners are not in action until next week when they travel to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on the 10th of February.

It is also worth mentioning that Mikel Arteta's side only have three matches in the entirety of February. Following their game against Wolves, the Gunners will play Brentford and Bruno Lage's side again.

