"The president is very ambitious" - Former Galatasaray star confirms club is working on signing Cristiano Ronaldo for Club World Cup

Hull City winger Nordin Amrabat has confirmed that Wydad Casablanca are attempting to sign Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. He also credited Wydad club president Hicham Ait Mena for being ambitious, stating Ronaldo is one of multiple big names the Moroccan side are in contact with.

Ronaldo has been linked with a transfer to several clubs to feature at the FIFA Club World Cup, including Al-Hilal, Palmeiras, and Botafogo. The 40-year-old's current deal with Al-Nassr is set to expire on June 30, meaning he would need to finalize a transfer before the competition starts on June 13.

As per MARCA, Wydad Casablanca expressed interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo on a short-term deal earlier this week. The Moroccan club allegedly want the sporting and commercial benefits that the latter's presence would garner.

Amrabat, who is set to join Wydad from Hull City, was recently asked by de Telegraaf (via GOAL):

"Is it true that Wydad is trying to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for the World Cup?"

To which he replied:

"The president is very ambitious and is still working with some very big names. It is true that Cristiano is one of them."

If Ronaldo were to join Wydad Casablanca for the FIFA Club World Cup, he would face off against Manchester City, Juventus, and Al-Ain in the group stages. The tournament is scheduled to take place between June 13 and July 14 in the United States.

Ex-Morocco international explains why Karim Benzema has been better than Cristiano Ronaldo in the SPL this season

Former Morocco international, Mustafa Hadji, recently selected Karim Benzema over Cristiano Ronaldo as his best striker in the Saudi Pro League this season. Despite Ronaldo having more goals, Hadji praised Benzema for his all-around play and willingness to drop back into midfield to support his team.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the standout superstar this season, garnering 24 goals and three assists in 29 league appearances for Al-Nassr. The Portugal icon is currently leading the Golden Boot race, ahead of Karim Benzema, who has bagged 21 goals and nine assists in 28 league fixtures.

Hadji stated (via Kooora):

"This season I would say Benzema is the best, because he scored 21 goals and made 9 assists, and he also won the league with his team. I think Benzema was absolutely fantastic. His performance was amazing, and he did a great job as a team."

"It's not just about scoring goals, but what matters is what you do for your team as a whole. You're a striker, yes, and that's your job, but the important thing is to help the team."

He continued:

"Ronaldo, Toni, and Hamdallah don't retreat to the midfield, but rather wait for the ball to come to them to score goals, unlike Benzema, who drops back into the middle and to the flanks, creating space for himself and his teammates. Maybe because of his age, Ronaldo doesn't play back as much, and we expect him to just score, but Benzema is higher up the pitch because he works better with his teammates."

Additionally, Karim Benzema played a pivotal role in guiding Al-Ittihad to the Saudi Pro League title this season. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are set to end the 2024-25 campaign trophyless.

