"The pressure is going to be on Klopp" - Kevin Campbell says Luis Diaz will give Liverpool manager selection headache when everyone is fit

Liverpool's Luis Diaz is putting pressure on Jurgen Klopp to start him every week, as per Kevin Campbell. The former Arsenal man believes the new signing has done enough to prove his worth already but is still behind Sadio Mane in the pecking order.

Liverpool signed Diaz in the January window and see him as the ideal long-term replacement for Sadio Mane. However, the Columbian has done exceptionally well in his short spell and has linked up well with his new teammates.

While speaking with Football Insider, Campbell highlighted Klopp's plans for the future and claimed the German has been doing things extremely well. He said:

"Diaz has been brilliant so far. You can see that he is very happy to be at Liverpool. The pressure is going to be on Klopp when everyone is fully fit. Diaz is putting pressure on Klopp to start him every week with his performances but for me, their best front three is Mane, Salah and Firmino."

"They are still the players for the big occasions, with Jota just behind them. Those four are the mainstays for now. Diaz and Harvey Elliott are the next string of players who will make a difference for Liverpool. Diaz was very good business. Klopp is building for the future, that's for sure."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Luis Diaz

Klopp has labeled Luis Diaz as the best player he has seen in training. The German claims he has never seen a player so happy while training and said:

"Luis is a top boy, a top-class player. Like it is for a new player, we have to get used to different things in the team. We have all the other players fit, they know exactly what I want from them, so we give Luis a little bit more time to adapt to it."

"But he is an incredible player. His joy and his love for football is so obvious. When I see him training, he cannot stop smiling – I've never had a player like this, it's crazy!"

The Reds face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final this weekend, and new signing Luis Diaz is touted to start.

