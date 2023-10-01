“The pretty ones wear loewe” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez messaged by Bad Gyal after they meet at luxury brand event

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez stunned fans on social media as she posed alongside Spanish singer Bad Gyal. In her recent snap, Rodriguez promoted the fashion brand LOEWE.

Both Rodriguez and Alba Farelo Sole, better known as Bad Gyal, could be seen wearing LOEWE's sunglasses. While the former rocked a black pair, Bad Gyal wore a silvery shade.

Rodriguez uploaded the snap on her social media, captioning it:

"LOEWE ✨ S/S 2024."

The post has already accrued more than a million likes on Instagram. Bad Gyal, who is also a social media sensation with close to two million followers, commented under the photo:

"The pretty ones wear loeweeeee."

Bad Gyal's comment under Rodriguez's post

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez also has a notable social media presence with over 50 million followers. She often promotes lifestyle brands like Alo Yoga, GUESS, and more.

When Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez posted about her sister's graduation

Since starting her association with Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez has gained massive fame. She is now a popular entity among fans, with her modeling career having skyrocketed as a result.

However, Rodriguez hasn't forgotten her roots despite tasting fame and success. The post she made after her sister Ivana graduated showed how much she cares about her family. She attended Ivana's graduation ceremony and uploaded an Instagram video with the caption:

"My graduate Shima ♥️ I still remember when you were preparing for the selectivity and the day you received the final grade. Your beginnings in Madrid, your study material paid in installments, your endless days of work, of university and the thousand hours of subway, in which you made your study place and your dining room."

"It has been a very long road, in which we have lived our worst and best moments of our lives. But here we are still united and winning. Once again, you have achieved what you set out to do. What a proud woman and sister. We will continue to inspire and support each other forever. I love you seagull," she added.

Ivana is younger than Georgina and much like the latter, she is a social media influencer. Ivana has a notable presence on social media with her Instagram follower count being close to 840,000.