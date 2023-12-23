"The price you pay for idolizing Cristiano Ronaldo" - Fans slam Manchester United star for 'hall of shame performance' in 2-0 loss to West Ham

Manchester United fans on X (formerly Twitter) blasted Alejandro Garnacho after he failed to make an impact during their 2-0 loss to West Ham United on Saturday, December 23.

The first half remained in the balance at the London Stadium before a massive opportunity for Red Devils to take the lead materialized in the 35th minute. Antony played a stellar pass into the path of Garnacho, who was one-on-one with Alphonse Areola. Unfortunately, the Argentine was unable to score, hitting the ball straight at the Hammers' shot-stopper.

Jarrod Bowen netted in the 72nd minute to give West Ham the lead in the tense Premier League contest. Lucas Paqueta produced a sublime no-look lob to take out the Manchester United backline. Bowen's initial shot was saved by Andre Onana but he was able to find the back of the net with the follow-up.

The Hammers sealed all three points six minutes later after Kobbie Mainoo lost possession in midfield. Paqueta unleashed Mohammed Kudus, who found the bottom-left corner with an excellent finish to make it 2-0.

Manchester United fans slammed Alejandro Garnacho for his poor performance. The 19-year-old was given a rating of just 5.9 as per FotMob, and was guilty of missing a massive chance. In addition, he created zero chances, lost nine duels, completed none of his three crosses, and completed zero successful dribbles from four attempts.

Referring to Garnacho being frequently compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, one fan wrote:

"The price you pay for idolizing Cristiano Ronaldo. Garnacho was destined to flop."

Another fan insisted that Garnacho should never be compared to the Portuguese legend ever again:

"Never in your life put Garnacho is same same breath as Young Cristiano Ronaldo."

The Red Devils remain eighth in the league table with 28 points from 18 games.

West Ham United vs Manchester United: Exploring the stats from Premier League clash

Manchester United's poor start to the season continued with their 2-0 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

The Red Devils dominated possession with 66 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 604 passes, with an accuracy of 85 percent. In contrast, West Ham had 34 percent possession and attempted 312 passes with an accuracy of 79 percent.

Despite having less of the ball, it was the Hammers who looked more threatening up front, registering a total of 12 shots, with five being on target. Meanwhile, Manchester United had 11 shots in total, landing three on target.

