"The Prince is back" - Neymar Jr announces return to Santos as club post video on social media

Brazilian club Santos posted a social media video to announce Neymar Jr.'s return. After terminating his contract with the Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, the forward rejoined his boyhood club.

The forward started his career with the Brazilian side in 2009. He made 225 appearances, scoring 136 goals and providing 64 assists, helping the team win the Brazilian Cup, the Copa Libertadores, and the Copa Sudamericana. In 2013, he joined Barcelona for a reported €88 million fee. He scored 105 goals and provided 76 assists in 186 appearances, helping the team win three Copa del Rey titles, two LaLigas, and one UEFA Champions League.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Neymar Jr then broke the world record for a transfer in football in 2017 when he moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a reported €222 million fee. He had his most prolific run in his career, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists in 173 assists to help the side to five Ligue 1 titles, four Super Cups, and three French cups.

He then joined Al-Hilal in 2023 for €90 million but had a disappointing stint, accumulating just three assists and one goal in seven appearances before his departure this January. He hopes to perform at his best for Santos and return to the Brazil team for the 2026 World Cup.

"Only Santos can give me the love that I need to prepare for the challenges I have in the next few years" - Neymar Jr

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr has shared his joy at returning to his boyhood club Santos. The former Barcelona and PSG star rejoins the side where he began his career after a tough few years in his career.

The Brazilian has endured a terrible run with injuries since leaving Brazil, suffering 41 injuries and missing 241 games. The injuries and increased scrutiny away from his homeland often made the star feel unappreciated.

Still, following his return to his homeland, he said on his social media pages via FOX News:

"Only Santos can give me the love that I need to prepare for the challenges I have in the next few years. All of you, no matter who you support, know well what I am talking about. I hope you all follow me in this new phase of my life."

Neymar Jr's deal with Santos will run until the summer of 2025. The star forward will be keen to get back to his best and enjoy his return to the club he began his career after 12 years away.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback