“The problem is the club or coach”–Dani Alves aims dig at Manchester United and Solskjaer for lack of form shown by 'world-class' star

Dani Alves has come to Manchester United midfielder Fred's defense. Alves recently suggested that United's problems lie with the "club or the coach" and not with the Brazilian, whom the former Barcelona defender referred to as a "world-class" player.

Manchester United have won just two of their last seven games across all competitions. During this period, many fans and pundits have been critical of Fred's performances and have blamed him for the team's unexpected slump.

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Dani Alves has hit back at people using Fred as a scapegoat for Manchester United's recent problems. He said:

"Every Brazilian becomes world-class when wearing the national team jersey. I hear so many people complaining about Fred. But when he plays for Brazil he is better than all of their midfielders. The problem is the club or coach."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn't won a single trophy since taking over at Old Trafford from Jose Mourinho in 2018. On top of that, Manchester United's recent underwhelming performances have prompted fans and critics to question Solskjaer's managerial capabilities.

However, the Norwegian manager defended his team ahead of their Champions League clash later today. Here's what Solskjaer said:

"Sixth when I was here for half a season then third, second, you can see the progress, improvement and development. And this season, we still want to improve. Yeah, we’ve signed players that have raised expectations. Other teams have signed players and improved as well so we’re in the same boat as all the top teams."

Fred reveals how he prefers playing in a more attacking role for Manchester United

The Brazilian midfielder arrived at Old Trafford during Mourinho's time's final summer for £47million. While speaking to the Brazilian media recently, Fred revealed how he prefers to play in a more advanced role the way he does for his national team. He said:

"In Europe, you say it’s a box-to-box. You participate in the ball getting out and are able to participate more in the attack. If you lose the ball at the front, you’re already there to challenge for the ball. I really like to play like this. I prefer it, my ideal position is to get more involved in the attack."

The Manchester United gaffer has stated how much he appreciates the pairing of Fred and McTominay. 'McFred' have been responsible for some magnificent moments under Solskjaer's banner since 2018.

Manchester United have looked devoid of creativity without the duo as was visible in their game against Aston Villa a few weeks back.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to start them together during United's Champions League clash against Atlanta later tonight.

