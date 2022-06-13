"The only problem he might have" - Adel Taarabt heaps praise on Liverpool new boy Darwin Nunez and calls him a 'mix of Cavani and Suarez'

SL Benfica midfielder Adel Taarabt has heaped praise on forward Darwin Nunez ahead of his transfer to Liverpool. The 22-year-old forward is expected to be announced as a new player at Anfield any time this week.

According to Taarabt, Darwin Nunez is a mixture of fellow Uruguayan forwards Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez. The latter represented the Reds from 2011 to 2014 and scored 82 goals in 133 appearances across all competitions. Taarabt stated that Nunez is physical but also has the pace to trouble the defenses in the Premier League.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Adel Taarabt was quoted as saying the following:

"Last year we bought him from Almeria to Benfica and nobody knew him really, it was a big fee so a lot of people were surprised. When we saw him in the first training we understood that he was going to be one of the best strikers in the world in my opinion. I'd say he is a mix of Cavani and Suarez, he can jump, he can go in behind so for me he's a mix of both."

Adel Taarabt, however, believes that Darwin Nunez's inability to communicate in English could be a problem. He added:

"I mean this season 34 goals, 6 goals in the CL, 2 against Barcelona, Bayern and then 2 against Liverpool and he's 21 years old. It's more important that he keeps his head and he focuses and I think the only problem he might have in Liverpool is the language barrier."

According to Fabrizio Romano, Benfica have already put out a statement confirming Darwin Nunez's transfer to Liverpool. According to the Italian journalist, the Uruguayan forward is set to pen a six-year contract with the Reds, which will theoretically keep him at the club until 2028.

According to the aforementioned source, Benfica have reportedly agreed on a €75 million deal with add-ons taking the price to about €100 million.

Liverpool are set to announce their second summer signing

Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez will become Liverpool's second summer signing. The Reds have already confirmed the arrival of 19-year-old attacker Fabio Carvalho from newly-promoted side Fulham. Carvalho will officially join the Reds on July 1.

It is worth mentioning that the Reds have also been linked with a move for the 18-year-old Scottish right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen. According to Fabrizio Romano, Jurgen Klopp's side are close to reaching an agreement with Ramsay.

