"The proposals he is receiving are many" - Fabrizio Romano says 22-year-old Arsenal man is wanted by 2 Premier League clubs 

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has attracted interest from West Ham United and Crystal Palace. He has been in incredible form in recent weeks and has repaid Gunners boss Mikel Arteta for the faith he has shown him since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure in January.

The Gunners failed to sign a replacement for the 33-year-old and therefore opted to give Nketiah more playing time. The youth academy product initially had to make do with a bit-part role since the turn of the year.

He was given the chance to make his first start in the Premier League this season against Southampton in mid-April and has since made the position his own. The youngster has scored four goals in his last four Premier League appearances, which included a brace against Chelsea and and then another two goals against Leeds United.

"Eddie Nketiah has been excellent recently, and that's in a large part down to Mikel Arteta and the director Edu Gaspar, who believed in him despite the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. Another two goals against Leeds yesterday will only have taken his stock even higher," said Romano as per CaughtOffside.

Arsenal have been attempting to extend his contract but the striker will only make a decision on his future at the end of the season. Crystal Palace and West Ham are keen to sign Nketiah but could face competition from a number of Bundesliga clubs who could offer him a better contract and the chance to be a regular starter.

"Arsenal want him to stay and have been trying to extend his contract for months. Nketiah will decide at the end of the current season, but the proposals he is receiving are many. West Ham and Crystal Palace have been interested for months, but keep an eye on Bundesliga clubs that are ready to offer an important contract and, above all, a guaranteed regular starter position."

Why Crystal Palace want to sign a new striker this summer

Crystal Palace have enjoyed a fabulous 2021-22 campaign under Patrick Vieira. The Frenchman has helped the Eagles climb up to tenth place in the Premier League table and guided them to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The club are keen to continue progressing under Vieira and are interested in signing a striker. Jean-Philippe Mateta and Christian Benteke have scored just ten league goals between them this season.

West Ham United's need for a new forward

West Ham are a club on the rise under David Moyes. They currently sit in seventh place in the league table, having reached the semi-finals of the Europa League. The Hammers are eager to sign a striker to provide cover and competition to Jamaica international Michail Antonio.

Arsenal will want to keep Eddie Nketiah even if they sign a world-class striker this summer

Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier League

Arsenal have been short of attacking options since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club during the January transfer window. The north London side are expected to sign a world-class striker to replace the Gabon international this summer.

As per Football.london, Mikel Arteta's side have been linked with moves for the likes of Darwin Nunez, Victor Osimhen, and Jonathan Davids. Despite their eagerness to sign a top-quality forward, the club are likely to prioritize extending Eddie Nketiah's contract.

The 22-year-old's pace, directness, work-rate, and striker's instincts make him a massive asset for the club and one to look out for in the future. Arsenal could instead part ways with Alexandre Lacazette, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and give Nketiah a more prominent role next season.

