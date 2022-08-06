"The quality is undeniable" - Brighton manager heaps praise on Manchester United star ahead of Premier League clash 

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has praised Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen ahead of their opening Premier League clash on Sunday, August 7, at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old joined the Red Devils this summer on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract with Brentford.

He has good Premier League experience, playing for Tottenham Hotspur for seven years. Eriksen registered 51 goals and 67 assists in 226 league games for Spurs.

Eriksen then moved to Inter Milan in 2020. However, he suffered a cardiac issue at Euro 2020m and his contract with Inter was terminated due to Serie A rules regarding defibrillators. The Denmark international then joined Brentford in January last season, registering a goal and four assists in 11 games.

He'll now ply his trade for Manchester United, and Brighton boss Potter was all praise for him. Potter said (via Tribal Football):

"He's a top player; you can see the influence he had on Brentford when he came. The quality is undeniable. Obviously, he's had his issues which we're delighted that he's come through, and it's great to see him back playing because things were not looking so positive at one point – so that's brilliant."

He added:

"From a football perspective, he's a great player to have in the Premier League, and I'm sure he'll do well for Manchester United. Hopefully we can delay that good start for a week or so! But he's a top player."

Eriksen will hope to help the Red Devils kick off their new campaign with a win as they hope to return to the UEFA Champions League.

"They are fit enough to start" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez

New United manager Erik ten Hag has said that the two new signings, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, are fit for the team's clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. However, Anthony Martial is out of the game due to a hamstring injury.

Ten Hag said:

"We need competition in the squad, but also we are going into a long season with a lot of games. We need a lot of good players. They are fit enough to start."

When asked about Martial, the Dutchman said:

"Yes. It is always difficult to say with injuries (how long he will be out for). I hope it is not for too long."

The 26-year-old Frenchman scored three goals in five pre-season games. United fans will hope to have him back soon.

