Former footballer Rio Ferdinand believes it must be mentally challenging for Harry Maguire after being stripped of the Manchester United captaincy. He feels the defender now needs to decide if he wants to stay as a fringe player or leave this summer.

Manager Erik ten Hag has preferred Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof as his main center-backs over Harry Maguire. The Dutchman also used Luke Shaw at the heart of the defence while the former Leicester City star was on the bench.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Ferdinand said that it was obvious that Maguire was not going to play under Ten Hag. He believes that the Englishman does not fit the style of the Dutchman and said:

"Erik ten Hag has a particular way of playing. He has to choose players that suit his style of football, and Harry Maguire does not fit the bill. He brought in Martinez and Varane to fit his philosophy and those will be his first-choice centre-backs next season. It will have been really difficult for Maguire, after playing so well for England (at the 2022 World Cup), coming back to Manchester United to be a substitute."

He added:

"That must have been mentally very hard to deal with. The question now is, what does he want to do? Does he want to be a squad player or does he want to be a starter in another team? If he is happy being a squad player at Manchester United then he stays, if he doesn't then he will go. But he will be a sub if he stays at United."

Maguire was signed for a world-record £80 million fee from Leicester City and was handed the armband by Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

What next for Harry Maguire and Manchester United?

Manchester United have offered a short-term deal to defender Jonny Evans and he has been training with the first-team. The deal is just for the pre-season, but should he impress, the Northern Ireland star could get a contract until the end of the season.

Sky Sports have reported that West Ham United are interested in signing Maguire this summer. The Hammers are looking to add an experienced star to the backline and see the Englishman as the perfect fit.

However, they reportedly made a loan offer for the defender and it was rejected by the Red Devils earlier this month. Manchester United are open to selling their former captain for around £50 million this summer.