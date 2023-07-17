“The rain meant a new beginning” - Lionel Messi receives welcome message from ex-Premier League striker after Inter Miami move

Former Premier League striker Jozy Altidore sent a message as Lionel Messi was unveiled as an Inter Miami player on July 16. Messi's unveiling ceremony, however, was overtaken by heavy rain.

The Argentina captain, though, seemed in good spirits. He penned a heartfelt message on social media, writing:

"I want to thank everyone for yesterday!. The rain made it different than planned but still everything was beautiful. Thank you to everyone who came, thank you very much for all the love and also to the artists who were there and despite the conditions sang spectacularly."

He added:

"See you on Friday again..."

Altidore commented under Messi's post, writing:

"The rain meant a new beginning. Welcome legend!!!"

Altidore has previously played in the Premier League for clubs like Hull City and Sunderland. He made 70 appearances in the EPL, scoring two goals and providing 10 assists. Altidore is currently a free agent, and he last played for MLS club New England.

Here's what Lionel Messi said after being announced as an Inter Miami

Lionel Messi announced at the start of June that he would next play for Inter Miami. However, the MLS club officially announced the player in a recent video post. Messi joins the club as a free agent after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired on June 30.

Messi's arrival in the MLS is a big deal, as despite several superstars gracing the league previously, he is perhaps the biggest name to ever join the competition.

Messi reacted to the announcement, telling (via the Evening Standard):

“We are overjoyed that the greatest player in the world chose Inter Miami CF and Major League Soccer, and his decision is a testament to the momentum and energy behind our league and our sport in North America.”

He added:

“We have no doubt that Lionel will show the world that MLS can be a league of choice for the best players in the game. We look forward to seeing his debut for Inter Miami in our Leagues Cup tournament later this month.”

Messi will play alongside his former Barcelona teammate, Sergio Busquets, at Inter Miami. The pair played together 567 times for Barcelona.

Gerardo Martino, meanwhile, was recently appointed as the new coach of the Miami-based club after Phil Neville's sacking.