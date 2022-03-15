“The reaction of my team is what I loved” – Atlanta United coach Gonzalo Pineda reacts to dramatic last-gasp win over Charlotte FC in MLS

Atlanta United coach Gonzalo Pineda has praised his team for their reaction in their dramatic 2-1 win over Charlotte FC on Sunday in the MLS.

Having led the tie through Josef Martinez's 60th-minute penalty, the Five Stripes were staring down the possibility of affording Charlotte FC their first point in the MLS when Adam Armour equalized.

Going into the dying moments of a tense affair, Jake Mulraney would break Queen City hearts when his curled effort swept past Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina.

Huge scenes of celebrations from the Atlanta United faithful would ensue as Gonzalo Pineda's side ran away with all three points.

Pineda commented on the win following the game, praising his players for their reaction in the tense affair.

Pineda said (via MLS Soccer):

“(In) the second half, the adjustments (that Charlotte made) worked,” the Mexican coach said after the final whistle. “It was almost man-for-man in certain parts of the field, and it took us a while to really break that down.”

The Atlanta United coach continued,

"The reaction of my team is what I loved,” Pineda raved. “The players impacting the game from the bench [was] a massive positive (as well as) the reaction from my players with their heart, their passion, their intensity, winning duels, winning tackles, sending messages here and there. I think it’s a good reward for the team, that goal from Jake".

Thiago Almada makes his MLS debut as Jake Mulraney steals all three points for Atlanta United

Almada joined the White Stripes in early February, signing for a $16 million fee from Argentinian side CA Vélez Sarsfield with the attacker being somewhat quiet during the match.

Pineda commented on Almada's performance, stating:

“He came into a very difficult game. "I think it was hard to debut in that moment. The intensity was very high at the moment he (came) in, but I felt once he started to combine and to get certain touches, I really liked what I saw. …Overall, I would say it was a massive positive.”

But it was Irishman Mulraney who would steal the spotlight for Atlanta United with his delightful effort in the closing stages of the MLS game, sealing the victory for Pineda's side.

Mulraney came into the match as an 83rd minute substitute and immediately staked a claim for a starting berth in Pineda's side with his goal.

The former QPR midfielder commented on his desire for more game time:

“I want to be playing, I want to be starting, I want to be giving the manager headaches. I want to be putting my name out there so I can start. But I have to earn that. I have to do things like I did today and I have to do even more. I can’t just go other there and be quiet for a few games.”

