“The real fans will not buy his shirt” – Ex-Manchester United star labels ‘PR tool’ Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘huge problem’ for the club

Former Manchester United player Paul Parker recently went on an astonishing rant against Cristiano Ronaldo.

Parker claimed that Ronaldo is a problem for the Red Devils and added that the Portuguese star wants everything to be about himself. He further said that Ronaldo is nothing but a PR tool for the club, which isn't working anymore.

Parker also stated that real Manchester United fans wouldn't buy the 37-year-old's shirt and opined that getting rid of the celebrated striker is the best solution for the club.

While speaking to BonusCodeBets, Parker said:

“The best solution is to get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo. It would be the best solution for him, his teammates, his manager and for the club. I was hoping for a long time, that he would finally realise that everything is not about himself but about the club and the younger players as well. Now he is nothing more than a PR tool which isn´t working. The club brought him in because of the fact that he would make money for the PR machine, but now the PR machine is broken."

He added:

“The real fans will not buy his shirt, because they are seeing him as a huge problem for the club.”

Ronaldo made his return to the team's first XI against FC Sheriff on October 28. He scored the Red Devils' third goal in a 3-0 home win in the Europa League.

The goal was also his third of the season in 13 games. He has also managed an assist this term.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hopeful that Cristiano Ronaldo can replicate last season's success

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 games for a struggling Manchester United side last season.

While he has had a slow start to this campaign, Erik ten Hag believes the 37-year-old still has the predatory instincts to score goals. Ahead of his team's Premier League clash against West Ham United, Ten Hag said (via manutd.com):

"It's up to him. But I think when you collect all the chances he creates - the team creates for him in the last weeks - he was there. You see, he is still capable to get into the right positions and I know he's capable to finish them, so it's possible."

