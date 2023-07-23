“The realest GOAT”, “Built different” – Fans ecstatic as Lionel Messi ends Kim Kardashian curse during stunning Inter Miami debut

Fans are reacting hilariously as Lionel Messi has broken the Kim Kardashian curse by helping Inter Miami win in his debut by scoring a last minute free kick. Kardashian was in attendance as the Argentina captain finally made his much anticipated debut for the MLS club.

Stars gathered to watch Messi's first game in an Inter Miami jersey with the likes of LeBron James, Serena Williams, and more among those present at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Messi came on as a substitute in the 54th minute of the match when his team was 1-0. While Liga MX club Cruz Azul restored parity to the Leagues Cup game by scoring in the 65th minute, Messi netted a 94th minute free kick winner to get Inter Miami over the line.

Kim Kardashian has a notorious reputation, in terms of her support in the sports world, as whichever team or athlete she supports, seemingly ends up in a bad spot.

That, however, didn't work on Messi as the Argentina captain was his familar self against Cruz Azul. Fans reacted in an ecstatic manner with one writing on Twitter:

"Messi isn't human. He broke Trey's Jinx, broke Drake's Curse and now Kim Kardashian's Curse too.. HE'S BUILT DIFFERENT!"

Another fan wrote:

"Messi just escaped the Kim K curse. The realest GOAT if you ask me."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as fans pointed out that Lionel Messi broke the Kardashian curse:

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 @ChaaliiyKay



He broke Trey's Jinx, broke Drake's Curse and now Kim Kardashian's Curse too..



HE'S BUILT DIFFERENT! Messi isn't human.He broke Trey's Jinx, broke Drake's Curse and now Kim Kardashian's Curse too..HE'S BUILT DIFFERENT! pic.twitter.com/jCnm8V2K7X

DesmundOris @Desmund_Oris pic.twitter.com/2fKo0qsNAu Even Kim Kardashian was amazed Messi broke her curse

Jimmy II @Jimmy_unusual



He’s built Different pic.twitter.com/bbnzmCUegf The Kim Kardashian curse had no effect on Messi.He’s built Different

gigi @aranalvarez_ messi beat the kim kardashian curse yeah he’s the goat

Javier Vela 🏳️‍🌈 @Im__JV Messi beat the Kim K curse, is there anything he can’t do?

Kim Kardashian revealed why she attended Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut

Kim Kardashian surprised fans by attending Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul. The question rose about the reason behind the reality star's decision to attend the match at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Kardashian revealed that her son is massive fans of the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner and it was one of the main reasons behind her attending the latest match. She said:

"My son, he's obsessed with soccer (football), and I'll do anything for my baby. So, I travel the world, we do soccer trips, and it's not stopping. All summer, we're going to different exhibition games. He has Messi, absolutely Messi. He's so excited to see Messi, yes."

With Lionel Messi already weaving his magic in Inter Miami colors, more celebrities can be expected to attend the club's matches. After all, Messi is one of the most entertaining footballers to ever live.