“The reason I don’t think they are as fluent” - Carragher says Arsenal can’t win Premier League due to cancern over Bukayo Saka and others 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal will fall short of winning the Premier League for the second season running after their display against Brentford on November 25.

The Gunners snatched a late winner through midfielder Kai Havertz (89') after an unconvincing performance. Mikel Arteta and Co. have been far from their fluent best this season but have managed to rack up 30 points in 13 matches.

Addressing the north Londoners' title hopes this season, Carragher told Monday Night Football (via Football 365):

"If Arsenal continue how they are, if this is the Arsenal we are going to see this season, I don’t think that can win the league. So many games are going to the wire and sometimes that game can go against you. You think of the [Aaron] Ramsdale mistake, the big chance that Brentford had in the second half."

“Those games that are won can easily go 1-0 against you."

During the aforementioned match, Arsenal could have easily gone a goal down in the first half due to an error from goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The Englishman filling in for David Raya, had the ball stolen off his feet and was lucky to see Bryan Mbeumo's attempt blocked on the line by Declan Rice.

Carragher also believes that certain stars, like Bukayo Saka and captain Martin Odegaard, haven't been at their best. He added:

“The reason I don’t think they are as fluent, I think individually the attacking players have been average this season whereas they were on absolute fire last season."

“In terms of [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Bukayo] Saka, [Gabriel] Jesus. [Martin] Odegaard was up there last season alongside Kevin De Bruyne."

Despite failing to impress the former Liverpool defender, the Gunners are on top of the Premeir League table, one point ahead of second-placed Manchester City. Arteta's right-winger Saka also continues to provide goal contributions, having registered nine assists and six goals from 18 appearances this season.

Who do Arsenal play next in the UEFA Champions League?

After a narrow win against Brentford, Arsenal will prepare to host French side Lens at the Emirates Stadium for a UEFA Champions League match on Wednesday (November 29).

The Gunners are on top of Group B, four points ahead of both PSV Eindhoven and Lens, who are second and third, respectively. A point from their next match would secure Mikel Arteta's side a spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

After this midweek fixture, the north London outfit will return to Premier League action. They face 12th-placed Wolves at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (December 2).