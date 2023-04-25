“The reasons are very strong” – Journalist makes huge claim on ‘immediate breakup’ between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Giovanna Gonzalez, who works as a journalist on the TV show “Socialité”, has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are on the verge of breaking up. Gonzalez claimed that many heavy issues plagued the couple’s relationship.

Rumors about Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship have been circling since they became a couple seven years earlier. Despite reports claiming that the pair were unhappy, they have remained together and are currently raising five children. The pair, who welcomed their second child together Bella Esmeralda in April 2022, are co-parenting three of Ronaldo's children.

Gonzalez, however, has insisted that there is solid ground this time around, claiming that there are some heavy reasons why they could go their separate ways. Interrupting Catalan journalist Nuria Marin’s section on Socialité, Gonzalez claimed (via Catalunyadiari):

“It would be so strong that they even talk about an immediate breakup. The reasons are very strong. It will be quite difficult for them to get over it if it is true, because things would have to change a lot between the two of them.

“One side is bothered by something the other is doing and they don't reach an intermediate point.”

As reported on Socialite, the Al-Nassr superstar has grown tired of Georgina Rodriguez’s lifestyle. Currently in Riyadh, Ronaldo is reportedly spending more and more time away from his family, which has taken a toll on the couple’s relationship.

On Portuguese show, “Noite das Estrelas”, a journalist who is a close friend of Ronaldo’s mother Dolores Aveiro recently claimed:

“It is not a moment of happiness for him, and the further away he is from his mother, the less temperate he is. We all know why he is increasingly distant from his family."

Another collaborator added:

“In the series [Soy Georgina], all she does is spend, spend, and spend. Worst of all, she thinks she's on par with Cristiano.

“It is likely that they will separate, the reality is that Cristiano is fed up.”

The former Manchester United superstar discussed his future with Georgina Rodriguez in an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan in November 2022. When asked whether or not he was considering getting married, the Real Madrid legend revealed that he saw himself eventually getting hitched to the Soy Georgina (I am Georgina) protagonist.

Portuguese celebrity claims Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother does not have a good relationship with Georgina Rodriguez

Portuguese celebrity Antonio Bravo recently gave an interview on “Em Família”, revealing that Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother Dolores Aveiro did not have a good relationship with Georgina Rodriguez. Bravo asked the Portugal icon’s mother to improve her relationship with Georgina, claiming that her current dynamic was jeopardizing Ronaldo’s happiness.

He said (via Essentially Sports):

“I think it is a recurring problem, which is the relationship between Dona Dolores and her daughters-in-law (…) sometimes it cannot be constant, I mean, the son also has the right to be happy.

“If she’s always having these things with all his girlfriends, it becomes unbearable, and they look at her, they give up. I think she should calm down a bit, Dolores.”

According to journalist Adriano Silva Martins, the rift between Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother and Georgina Rodriguez started when the latter made one of Dolores’ favorite paintings disappear from their Madrid home. It has been claimed that the 68-year-old was upset when the painting was brought down and became furious when she found out that it was in the garage.

Georgina’s portrait has since replaced Dolores’ favorite painting over the fireplace.

