“The referee probably doesn’t know the rules of football” - Portugal superstar slams controversial decision in 2-1 win over Germany

Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva has slammed the officials following their 2-1 win over Germany in the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday. He believes the hosts' goal should not have counted due to offside.

Julian Nagelsmann's side hosted A Selecao at Allianz Arena in the UEFA Nations League final on Wednesday. They opened the scoring in the 48th minute as Florian Wirtz found the back of the net via a pass from Joshua Kimmich.

However, Germany striker Nick Woltemade appeared to block Ruben Dias, while being in an offside position, from getting to the ball. The linesman didn't raise his flag, and VAR allowed the goal as well. After the game, Portugal superstar Bernardo Silva said (via O Jogo):

"It's very important. We expected a very difficult game, against a team that is historically very strong, especially at home. We knew they would come out strong, pressing with a lot of energy. We had a chance in the first half when we missed the final pass, but we improved on that in the second half.

"We improved in the second half, not everything was perfect, but it was a good performance by Portugal. It's always difficult to concede a goal at the beginning of the second half, even if the goal is offside and the referee probably doesn't know the rules of football. But the team showed a lot of character, a lot of personality to turn the game around."

Goals from Fransicso Conceicao (63') and Cristiano Ronaldo (68') helped Portugal turn it around and secure the win.

An improved second-half performance sees Portugal beat Germany in UEFA Nations League

While Cristiano Ronaldo had the first chance of the game, Germany were the better side in the first half at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. As per SofaScore, they had 59% possession and attempted seven shots as compared to Portugal's four in the first 45 minutes.

Roberto Martinez's side came out better after half time but conceded in the 48th minute through Florian Wirtz. However, it didn't dampen the visitors as they piled on the pressure. They had 50% possession, made 13 total attempts, and created four big chances as compared to Germany's two attempts and one big chance.

They scored in the 63rd minute through an excellent solo goal by Fransico Conceicao. Cristiano Ronaldo then played a one-two with Nuno Mendes and scored in the 68th minute. Germany also hit the woodwork once, but couldn't find the equalizer.

