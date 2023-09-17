"The refs are ruining the game" - Sheffield United manager blasts Premier League officials after Tottenham loss

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has had a go at Premier League referees after his side conceded twice in injury time in a 2-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (September 16).

Gustavo Hamer's 73rd-minute strike was looking good to seal all three points for the newly promoted side, but Sheffield came undone in a marathon 16 minutes of added time.

Substitute Richarlison hauled the hosts back on level terms in the 90+8th minute, heading home fellow substitute Ivan Perisic's corner. Just two minutes later, the Brazilian set up Dejan Kulusevski for the winner as Spurs took all three points for the fourth straight league game.

Spurs - with 13 points from five games - recorded their best start to a top-flight season in 57 years.

However, Heckingbottom was far from pleased with the refs interpreting the new time-wasting rule.

He opined that they have become obsessed with time-wasting and seem clueless, saying on talkSPORT:

“The refs are ruining the game. They are killing it, absolutely ruining it. They’ve become obsessed with time wasting. Haven’t got a clue, not a clue.”

The win propelled Spurs to second in the standings, just two behind leaders Manchester City. Meanwhile, Sheffield (1) are down in 17th and remain without a league win on the season.

"You get tested on days like this" - Tottenham Hotspur boss after dramatic Premier League win

Ange Postecoglou has made a fine start to life at Tottenham Hotspur. After drawing 2-2 at Brentford on the opening weekend, Spurs have won their next four games, including the last one against Sheffield in dramatic fashion.

Postecoglou's side seemed second-best for large swathes as Sheffield frustrated their illustrious hosts and starved them of chances. Considering the performance of his team in that backdrop, Postecoglou hailed the spirit and resilience in his side (as per BBC):

"There's some real resilience and spirit within that group already, which is great to see because they are a relatively new group. You get tested on days like this. It helps fuel belief for us to grow. Our supporters have had an unforgettable day, and all those things help in what we are trying to do."

Tottenham next take on Arsenal away in the Premier League on September 24. The Gunners are away at Everton on Sunday (September 17). They're fifth in the standings with 10 points.