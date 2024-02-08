“The relationship between Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo should’ve lasted a lifetime” - When Sergio Ramos spoke about ex-teammate’s departure

Sergio Ramos' old comments on Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid departure have resurfaced.

Back in 2018 summer, Ronaldo left Los Blancos to complete a reported €117 million transfer to Serie A giants Juventus. The Portuguese superstar joined the Spanish club back in 2009 and had a historic spell.

Ramos said at that time that if it was up to him, Ronaldo would have retired at the Spanish club. He further added that neither the club nor the player gained anything from the move.

Ramos said (via CristianoXtra on X):

“I wouldn't have let Cristiano leave if I were the president. The relationship between Real Madrid and Ronaldo should have lasted for a lifetime. Both Ronaldo and Real Madrid have lost in this situation, there were no winners.”

Ronaldo scored a club-record 450 goals in 438 appearances for Los Merengues. He won 17 trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles.

Sergio Ramos, a former Los Blancos captain, also left the club in 2021. He completed a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain. The ex-Spain captain is currently at his boyhood club Sevilla.

Former Juventus chief says he didn't want the club to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his Real Madrid stint with three back-to-back Champions League titles. At that time, it was seen as a massive coup by Juventus to bring Ronaldo to Serie A.

However, former Juve CEO Giuseppe Marotta, who left the club months after Ronaldo's departure, has now said that he never wanted the transfer to take place. Marotta said (via SportBIBLE):

"I must recognise that I spent 10 wonderful years at Juventus, but when the owners want to adopt a different strategy, then a manager must take a step back."

Marotta added:

"It was fair to respect the club’s desire. I partially didn’t agree with signing Ronaldo. The player can’t be questioned, but the deal was demanding in financial terms."

He further said:

"It was not the element that brought the splitting; the cycle was over, and we had to change."

Cristiano Ronaldo was 33 when he joined Juventus from Real Madrid. Despite his age, the Portuguese ace performed magnificently for the Bianconeri.

He scored 101 goals and provided 22 assists in 134 appearances for the Old Lady. Ronaldo won five trophies as a Juventus player, including two Serie A titles.