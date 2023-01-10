“The response was basically, ‘cheeky b****s’” – Liverpool scout recalls how Reds failed to sign Gareth Bale  

Liverpool reportedly missed out on signing Gareth Bale from Southampton because they refused to pay in cash for the Welshman. The Reds were keen on a player swap deal, while the Saints wanted cash involved in the potential transfer.

As per a report in The Athletic, Liverpool scouts spotted Bale in a youth game in the 2005/06 season. They were at the game to watch striker David McGoldrick, but identified the young Welshman, who started his career as a full-back, as the one who should be signed.

Speaking to the publication, a Liverpool scout said:

"The left-back was outstanding that day. We went back and said, 'McGoldrick isn't for us but there's this 16-year-old kid called Gareth Bale we should sign'. No one was really talking about Bale back then. Southampton weren't convinced themselves and he had only just earned himself a scholarship there."

Liverpool put in a bid for Bale soon after and offered David Potter in exchange. However, Southampton rejected the deal despite interest in the Reds midfielder, whom they eventually signed on loan.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



Five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale confirms he's leaving



@GarethBale11 | #UCL 🗣️ "I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more."Five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale confirms he's leaving Real Madrid 🗣️ "I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more."Five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale confirms he's leaving Real Madrid. @GarethBale11 | #UCL https://t.co/FM1111mOmB

The Reds scout was left unimpressed with the Saints as they insisted on cash plus Potter, even though the midfielder had played for the first team, while Bale was a youth player.

"The response was basically, 'cheeky b******s!' Potter was an established pro and Bale was still a kid with a lot to learn."

Gareth Bale announces retirement

Gareth Bale announced his retirement from football with immediate effect. The Welshman took to his social media handles on Monday to confirm that he had hung up his boots.

His statement read:

"After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football. I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life."

It continued:

"The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me. From my very first touch at Southampton to my last with LAFC and everything in between, shaped a club career that I have an immense pride and gratitude for. Playing for and captaining my country 111 times has truly been a dream come true."

Bale joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2007 before moving to Real Madrid in 2013 and winning 5 UEFA Champions League titles among numerous other accolades.

Poll : 0 votes