"The rest is history, what a finish" - Michael Owen lauds Cristiano Ronaldo's stoppage-time winner for Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for his dramatic stoppage-time winner against Villarreal on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo nodded down a cross from Fred to Jesse Lingard who passed the ball back to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the penalty area. Ronaldo then scored from an acute angle, helping United claim a 2-1 victory on the night.

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen was impressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's decision-making, praising the former Juventus star for the winner.

"I thought Cristiano Ronaldo was going to take a step back and bring it down on his chest, he heads it down to Jesse and gets it back, and the rest is history what a finish," Owen told BT Sport.

"Villarreal probably deserved something on the balance of play, but the more and longer the game went, the more you fancied Man United, and I was impressed with their energy,".

Manchester United put in a dismal first-half performance against Villarreal on Wednesday at Old Trafford. The Spanish side had many opportunities to score against the Red Devils.

Paco Alcacer gave Unai Emery's side the lead early in the first half. Alex Telles responded with an incredible long-range volley to equalise for United in the 60th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo then scored a dramatic winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time. That gave Manchester United their first Champions League victory of the season.

Manchester United do not look like Premier League or Champions League contenders

Manchester United vs Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Despite signing the likes of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, Manchester United are yet to hit their stride this season.

The Red Devils lost their opening Champions League game of the season to Young Boys. They were then knocked out of the EFL Cup in the third round by West Ham United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side lost 1-0 to Aston Villa last weekend, their first defeat in the Premier League this season. Manchester United were second-best against Villarreal on Wednesday night too, and were lucky to come away with a victory.

The Red Devils have produced a number of sub-par performances this season, and haven't looked like a cohesive unit. Solskjaer's side will need to improve their performances in the coming weeks if they are to challenge for the Premier League and Champions League titles this season.

