"The rest is history" - When Rio Ferdinand claimed he wanted Ballon d'Or winner but Sir Alex signed Manchester United flop

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed he wanted to sign a highly potential midfielder, but Sir Alex Ferguson went on to choose a different player who turned out flop. In his podcast FIVE, the former English international laid this claim as he spoke about 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric.

Manchester United, during Sir Alex's regime, had the reputation of signing the best players alongside talented youngsters. One such character was Luka Modric, who plied his trade for Tottenham Hotspur in England back then.

Ferdinand outlined how he had lured the player and had held positive talks. However, the signing never took place. He commented (via Give Me Sport):

"I spoke to David Gill and the manager (Sir Alex) at the time had already agreed with Shinji Kagawa I think it was - I think that was the year, I’m sure it was."

He further mentioned how Modric later went on to sign in Spain and became a legend of the sport. He said:

"Or they already had irons in the fire with another player, and they did that deal, and then Modric went to Madrid, and the rest is history."

Ferdinand was vocal in claiming that Spurs did not want Modric to sign for an English club. Rather, they wanted to sell him abroad. However, the Manchester United star had personally spoken to Modric and figured out that he knew he was leaving White Hart Lane.

Even Modric was interested in signing for the Red Devils. United never had a Croatian player at the club, and the current Real Madrid star wanted to make history. However, manager Sir Alex Ferguson did not pay heed and rather went for another player with whom the deal was already in place.

In 2012, Modric signed for Real Madrid. He went on to win six UEFA Champions League titles for the Los Blancos. And in 2018, when he had already won three continental titles, he was awarded the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

Which Manchester United players have won the Ballon d'Or?

To date, four Manchester United players have been awarded the Ballon d'Or. The first player to win the award was Denis Law in 1964. Two years later, Sir Bobby Charlton was bestowed with the same.

Finally, in 1968, it was Northern Ireland footballer and another club legend, George Best, who received the award. These were the only three players who won it in the previous century.

Moreover, the aforementioned players went on to be recognised as the Holy Trinity at Manchester United. Also, they have a statue constructed outside Old Trafford.

However, it took the club another 40 years to get one more Ballon d'Or winner. In 2008, it was Cristiano Ronaldo who received the award. Notably, it was also his first-ever prize. And later on, he went on to win four more trophies. Since 2008, no other Red Devils' star has ever won the Ballon d'Or.

