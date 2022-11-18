"The rest of the rats, they are going to criticise me too" - Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's spat with Wayne Rooney takes ugly turn in interview with Piers Morgan

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has branded his former teammate Wayne Rooney a rat as more episodes of his controversial interview with Piers Morgan continue to be released.

Ronaldo has been a constant in front pages of newspapers since Morgan started releasing episodes of their explosive interview earlier this week. In one episode, the United striker fired shots at his former colleague Wayne Rooney, who has criticised him on a couple of occasions this season.

While on the subject of money and fame, Morgan asked:

“More pounds in the bank or more Instagram followers?”

Ronaldo, laughing, said:

“That’s a good question! Probably similar!”

Morgan then said:

“I’m just trying to work out how Wayne Rooney could hate you even more!”

Ronaldo replied:

“Not only him, imagine the rest of the rats they are going to criticise me too, but it is good to still be the number one.”

During the interview, Ronaldo also fired shots at Manchester United's owners, club's manager Erik Ten Hag and his former teammate Gary Neville. That has led many to believe that the Portuguese's time at Old Trafford is over.

When asked if he will still be at the club in January, the 37-year-old appeared indifferent, saying that he's currently focused on the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off this weekend.

Ronaldo said:

“It's difficult to tell right now, it’s because, we, my mood is right now at the World Cup. It's probably my last World Cup, of course, my fifth World Cup. I don't know what's gonna happen after the World Cup, but as I told you before, and I will say again, the fans will be always in my heart."

“And I hope they will be by my side, even if I (am) back, or if I'm not back, or if I stay or whatever. Nobody's perfect. Episodes in life we all have is part of human beings, is part of me to be a human being and father as well. I will always commit mistakes," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner added.

Exploring Cristiano Ronaldo's potential destinations if he leaves Manchester United

What does the future hold for Ronaldo?

Following his controversial interview, it wouldn't be far fetched to say that Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the end of the road at Manchester United. Many expect the club to terminate his contract, which would make him a free agent and afford him the opportunity to pick his next club.

While many top teams wouldn't open their doors to Ronaldo due to his age, as was seen in the summer, the Portuguese icon could still do well if he joins Newcastle United, who are reportedly interested in his services.

Another option is to return to his boyhood club Sporting CP or join David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami. It remains to be seen what Ronaldo's fate will be when the transfer window reopens in the winter.

