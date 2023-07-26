Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that the club's 3-1 defeat in a friendly to Wrexham AFC at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Tuesday (July 25) was a learning experience for the young team.

To have a competitive game against Wrexham, who have secured promotion to League Two after 15 years, it was pre-agreed that United would start a youthful academy team.

Only three players who're a part of United's first-team tour group were involved in the clash (Alvaro Fernandez, Dan Gore and Hannibal Mejbri), with the rest of the team comprising academy players. Veteran Jonny Evans was a notable exception.

Elliot Lee and Aaron Hayden put Wrexham 2-0 up before Marc Jurado pulled one back for the Red Devils before the interval. Sam Dalby restored Wrexham's two-goal cushion after United were down to ten men following Marc Jurado's red card.

Speaking to MUTV after the game, Ten Hag expressed disappointment with the performance.

"It's always disappointing. We're disappointed with ourselves. The way we played in the first half was a little bit erratic. We lacked structure. We had some other objectives (that we didn't reach)," he said.

However, the Dutchman believes that the experience will be invaluable as the young players look to make the step up from the academy to senior football.

"But they are young players. We have to learn from it, and I'm sure they will. That (a physical battle) is what happens in top football, definitely in the Premier League, and our players have to get used to it," he expressed.

"This is men's football, and it's really good that they have this experience. The result is negative, but you learn from it. It's a learning moment, and as players for Man United, you have to deal with the pressure of the crowd. It's good that we had this, and from negative moments you learn, so we have to take that," he added.

“We make progress” – Erik ten Hag on Manchester United signing new striker

Manchester United have been linked with several players as they look to sign a striker ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Recently, the Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund. Despite the club reportedly agreeing terms with the player, the two clubs are yet to agree terms for a transfer.

When asked about Manchester United signing a new forward, Ten Hag said at a press conference (via Manchester Evening News):

"We make progress, yes, but we know how it works and when we have him, we will tell you directly."

He added:

"What I can say is we do everything that's in our power to get it done, for me, as soon as possible, the earlier the better, because we have to integrate him in the team, the way of play. In an ideal situation, he was already here, but you do not always get ideal situations as a manager, and you have to deal with the situation."

According to The Athletic, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani remains an option should Manchester United fail in their pursuit of Hojlund.