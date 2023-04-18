“The rhythm maybe [is] not 100 per cent” – Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool star has ‘space for improvement’ despite shining in 6-1 win over Leeds

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes forward Diogo Jota still has to improve in some aspects following the latter's brilliant performance.

Jota scored twice in the second half and also got an assist as the Reds thrashed Leeds United 6-1 in a Premier League encounter at Elland Road on Monday, April 17. The Portuguese's assist was for Mohamed Salah, who also scored twice, while Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez were on the scoresheet as well.

Jota's goals were his first for Liverpool since April last year in what was arguably his best performance of the season so far. However, Klopp feels the forward can still improve in some aspects. He said after the win over Leeds (as quoted by HITC):

“Yeah, [he was] injured too long, same like Lucho [Diaz], and that’s obviously tricky.

“Diogo was involved in a lot of top, top moments, won the ball back and set up Mo’s first. Still, you can see there is space for improvement and he has some moments where you can see the rhythm maybe [is] not 100 per cent.”

Jota added a key pass, a successful dribble and five successful duels to his brace and assist on Monday.

"A great feeling" - Liverpool's Diogo Jota on getting back on the scoresheet

Diogo Jota seemed pleased to get back on the scoresheet for Liverpool against Leeds United, a game in which he also got his eighth assist of the season. He said after the game (as quoted by the club's official website):

“Yeah, it was a great feeling. Obviously as a forward I want to score, not only assist, as I’ve been doing this season. And hopefully I can carry on this form from today.”

Jota also reflected on the difficulties he has faced this season.

The Portuguese missed the Reds' first five Premier League matches of the campaign due to a hamstring injury. Less than two months after his return, he suffered a serious calf injury that ruled him out for several months, forcing him to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well.

He said:

“Yeah, I think it was a bit of last season as well, I didn’t score in the last few games. This season is really, really hard, struggling with injuries. Now I’m trying to get that momentum and games like today will certainly help for that.”

Jota will hope to find the back of the net again when Liverpool take on Nottingham Forest in the league at Anfield on April 22.

