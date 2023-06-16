"The ride is over. It’s been an amazing journey" - Zlatan Ibrahimovic posts emotional message on social media as he bids farewell to football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently officially bid farewell to football. The legendary striker represented Malmo FF, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and LA Galaxy during his career.

Ibrahimovic penned a message on his social media on Friday, June 26, after ending his career. The striker wrote:

"It started with a dream. A dream that turned impossible into I’m possible."

He added:

"I was born in Malmö. Grew up in Amsterdam. Turned wiser in Turin. I became a lion in Barcelona. Was raised in Milan and got new perspectives in Paris. Gained stamina in Manchester and had some fun in Los Angeles. And then finally found peace in my new homeland in Milan."

Ibrahimovic thanked his supporters and concluded with a heartfelt message:

"I am made by you. And the legacy I hope to leave behind is all the new Zlatans made by me. All of those who have the heart of a lion. All of those who have the burning fire in their eyes. All of those who truly understand that impossible is nothing."

He concluded:

"Thanks for everything. Mino, we made it! The ride is over. It’s been an amazing journey. I miss you."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 496 goals and provided 204 assists in 827 professional games for the multiple clubs he played for. He also scored 62 goals in 122 matches for Sweden.

When Zlatan Ibrahimovic pointed out the difference between Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola

During his career, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played for several top managers, including the likes of Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola. However, he had a frosty relationship with the latter.

Ibrahimovic, on the other hand, was a key player under Mourinho. He flourished under the Portuguese coach and shared a great relationship with him. Speaking about the difference between Mourinho and Guardiola, he said (via ESPN):

"[Jose] Mourinho is Guardiola's opposite. If Mourinho brightens up the room, Guardiola pulls down the curtains and I guessed that Guardiola now tried to measure himself with him."

Ibrahimovic registered 22 goals and 13 assists in 46 games under Guardiola at Barcelona. Under Mourinho, he contributed 58 goals and 23 assists in 100 games for Manchester United and Inter Milan.

Ibrahimovic leaves behind a tremendous legacy. He is one of the most technically gifted footballers of the modern era. Apart from his acrobatic goals, the Swede is also known for a larger-than-life personality.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes