“The only right answer”, “Without a doubt” - Fans name player who should wear Lionel Messi’s No.10 jersey for Argentina in his absence

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is set to miss out on his country's friendly matches this month, leaving his iconic number 10 shirt unattended. Fans have had their say on who should were the jersey in the Inter Miami forward's absence.

World champions La Albiceleste will face El Salvador in Philadelphia on March 22 before traveling to Los Angeles for their game against Costa Rica four days later. All this would be without Messi, who will remain with his club in Florida to try and recover from his injury.

Lionel Messi was ruled out for Argentina after injuring his hamstring in the CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Nashville SC. The 36-year-old was originally part of the squad named for the friendlies in the USA, but will now miss out on international duty for the first time since 2022.

Albiceleste fans gave their thoughts on who should have the number 10 jersey for the country in the absence of Messi.

Liverpool ace Alexis Mac Allister was a popular choice as fans took to X to give their opinions on the matter.

"Macca without a doubt," wrote one fan.

"Macca might be the only right answer for now," commented another.

Here are some more reactions from X:

Alexis Mac Allister has taken the number ten jersey at Liverpool this season. he performed excellently for the side since his arrival at Anfield, scoring five goals and providing six assists in 34 appearances across competitions.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion also became a key player for Argentina in 2022 and has not looked back since then.

Argentina squad depleted further after Lionel Messi injury

The reigning Copa America and world champions will be without a number of players for their friendlies.

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios has pulled out of the squad after suffering a muscle problem while playing for the German outfit. He was joined by AS Roma star Paulo Dybala, who pulled out with a thigh muscle injury.

La Albiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni has called up Boca Juniors defender Nicolas Valentini and Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez to the squad.

This set of friendlies would be the last before the Copa America kicks off in June in the USA. Lionel Messi is expected back for Inter Miami on April 3 and will have a maximum of 15 games left to play for his club until the Copa America comes around.