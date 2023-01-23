"The right man" – Cesc Fabregas in awe of Arsenal superstar's humility and willingness to learn

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has showered huge praise on Gunners captain Martin Odegaard for his earnest disposition.

Odegaard, 24, has established himself as one of the standout stars in the Premier League since arriving from Real Madrid for £30 million in the summer of 2021. He has helped the north London outfit mount a shock Premier League title challenge in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

A left-footed operator renowned for his flair and vision, the Norwegian has been in stellar form for Arsenal this season. So far, he has scored eight goals and laid out six assists in 18 Premier League matches.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Fabregas lauded Odegaard's attitude and his willingness to consistently learn and adapt to new things. He said:

"He is always available, he is intelligent, he works hard off the ball. I like his attitude, and from what I heard, his humility as well... to always learn and do well, yeah, he is the right man for me."

Odegaard, who has a deal until June 2025 at the Emirates Stadium, has cemented himself as an irreplaceable cog in Mikel Arteta's 4-2-3-1 setup. Alongside Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, he has been essential to the north London side's fine string of performances so far.

He is next set to be in action for Arsenal against Manchester City in their FA Cup fourth-round trip to the Etihad on Friday (January 27).

Ray Parlour names the current Arsenal player he would have loved to play alongside

During an interview with Lord Ping, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour was asked which Arsenal star he would have loved to play with. He said:

"There are just so many good players to choose from. You could argue [Bukayo] Saka on the right side has been brilliant, but one player who has really stepped up of late, who is probably a bargain considering how much they bought him for, is Martin Odegaard."

Pinpointing the Stromsgodset youth product's abilities, Parlour added:

"He's always on the ball, always on the half-turn, and is always chasing. He's been the skipper for the club as well. I really like the way he plays with a smile on his face. He really enjoys his football and he is never injured too. 30 million pounds is an absolute steal. If I was a ball-winning player in midfield, I would always look out to see Odegaard make something happen. I think he's been a joy to watch."

