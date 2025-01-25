"The rivalry is gone" - When Cristiano Ronaldo admitted his battle with Lionel Messi was over

Cristiano Ronaldo commented on his rivalry with Lionel Messi in 2023 and stated that it was over. He believes that they made things better for each other and that they have enough mutual respect.

Speaking to Record, Ronaldo stated that his fans did not have to hate Messi, and vice versa. He added that the two followed their paths and have done well for themselves. He said via Bleacher Report:

"I don't see things like that, the rivalry is gone. It was good, spectators liked it. Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don't have to hate Messi and vice versa. We've done well, we have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that's the most important thing. He's followed his path and I have followed mine, regardless of playing outside of Europe."

Trending

"From what I've seen, he's been doing well and so have I. The legacy lives on, but I don't see the rivalry like that. We shared the stage many times, it was 15 years. I'm not saying we're friends, I've never had dinner with him, but we're professional colleagues and we respect each other."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have left European football. The Portuguese superstar joined Al Nassr in December 2022, while the Argentine moved to Inter Miami in 2023.

Lionel Messi on his 'great battle' with Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi spoke to L'Equipe in 2023 and admitted that he was pushed by Cristiano Ronaldo. He believes that the rivalry made them better and motivated them to get better every time they got on the pitch.

He said via GOAL:

"It was a great battle, from a sporting point of view. We fed off each other's rivalry because we're both great competitors. He, too, always wanted to win everything, all the time. It was a very enjoyable time for both of us and for everyone who loves football."

"I think we deserve a lot of credit for having managed to stay at the top for so long. Because as they say, it's easy to get there. What's difficult is staying there. And we stayed at the top for ten, fifteen years. It's very difficult to stay at that level and it's spectacular. And I think it remains a good memory for all those who followed us."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have admitted that they are in the final stage of their careers. Both players have hinted that they are close to calling it to time and have stated that their current clubs will be the final ones in their careers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback