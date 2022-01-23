“The road is bumpy and filled with obstacles but we stand together” - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Manchester United’s last gasp win against West Ham

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to Instagram to express his joy at the club's 1-0 win against West Ham in the Premier League. The Red Devils secured all three points thanks to Marcus Rashford's last-gasp winner in the 93rd minute of the game.

Ronaldo started the game upfront for the Red Devils as Ralf Rangnick's side knew that a win would take them into 4th in the table. West Ham, who were two points ahead of United at the beginning of the night could have gone to within four points of Chelsea in 3rd with a win.

The tight affair was settled when Rashford latched onto Edinson Cavani's cross at the back post to tap in the winner. The win took Rangnick's side one point above West Ham into 4th and six points behind 3rd placed Chelsea with a game in hand.

Shortly after the game, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture on Instagram with the caption:

"One more important win before the Premier League stoppage, one more step towards our goals. The road is bumpy and filled with obstacles, but we stand together and working hard to make our supporters proud! Let’s go, Devils!"

Manchester United will next host Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup on February 5th before traveling to Burnley on the 9th to take on Sean Dyche's side in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo yet to find his feet under Manchester United boss Rangnick

Ronaldo's form has dipped under Rangnick

Cristiano Ronaldo has oftentimes been Manchester United's saviour this season but the Portuguese forward's influence seems to be waning under Ralf Rangnick. The 36-year old has only managed two goals under the German tactician so far this season and has failed to score or assist in his last three games for the club.

The Portuguese superstar has scored 14 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions this season and is the club's top scorer this campaign. The Red Devils will need Ronaldo to find his form quickly if they are to challenge for silverware this season.

