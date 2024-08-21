The Rock or Hulk Hogan? Cristiano Ronaldo picks between the 2 WWE legends

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed he prefers The Rock to fellow WWE star Hulk Hogan during a Q&A on his new YouTube channel. The iconic Al-Nassr superstar has taken his social media up a notch by giving fans further insight into his life.

The 39-year-old posted a video about his passions, in which he chose between two options: Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer, NBA or NFL, and The Rock or Hulk Hogan.

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't explain his answers but opted for The People's Champion when asked about the two WWE Hall of Famers. The pair share similar personalities, with many regard them as the poster boys of their respective sports.

The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) has enjoyed an illustrious in-ring career that has led to a hugely successful Hollywood career. He's a 10-time world champion and has main-evented WrestleMania, including this year's.

The Great One's energy on the mic, connection with fans, and electrifying moveset explain why Ronaldo resonates with him. His mere presence gives fans goosebumps when his theme music hits. This is a similar feeling shared when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner emerges from the tunnel.

The duo are among the world's richest sportsmen, and with good reason, given their longevity in their respective fields. According to Wealthy Gorilla, Ronaldo has a net worth of approximately $500 million, while Rocky is above him at $800 million.

Hulk Hogan is another WWE legend, but his heyday perhaps came just before Ronaldo would set eyes on pro wrestling. The Hulkster is a 12-time world champion and helped pioneer the product.

Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly in talks to appear at WWE Crown Jewel

Triple H wanted Cristiano Ronaldo at Crown Jewel.

Cristiano Ronaldo has all the star power to be a hit in WWE, and there were reportedly talks about the Portugal captain appearing in the Stamford-based promotion. The five-time UEFA Champions League winner's stay at Al-Nassr paved the way for an appearance at last year's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fightful Select reported that Ronaldo was involved in talks with the wrestling promotion over appearing at the PLE on November 4. Those discussions fell through because Al-Nassr faced Al-Khaleej on the same day.

Ronaldo is a fan of combat sports and has teamed up with several high-profile MMA and boxing names. Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, and Anthony Joshua have all recently met with the Real Madrid great.

Ronaldo could have an opportunity to make a future WWE appearance related to MMA. The company is now under the same umbrella as the UFC following a merger created by TKO in April 2023.

