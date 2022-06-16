“The rumour is that he might not stay on” – Don Hutchison explains worrying ‘behind the scenes’ claim at Liverpool

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchinson claims there is a rumour behind the scenes at Anfield that Mohamed Salah will leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

The 30-year-old forward enjoyed an incredible campaign at the Reds as he won the Premier League Golden Boot. He was also named the Football Writers Association Footballer of the Year and the PFA Players' Player of the Year.

However, speculation over the Egyptian superstar's future has grown in recent weeks as Salah has not signed a new contract, with his current deal set to expire next June.

Hutchinson believes that the vibe around the Merseyside club regarding Salah is not good, as he claimed (per HITC Sport):

“Behind the scenes, there is a rumour. I am not sure it’s that wide off the mark. But I don’t think Liverpool wanted to lose Mo Salah because he is staying at the club next season. The rumour is that he might not stay on at Liverpool, so they could then potentially lose him on a free transfer next summer."

“I think Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp couldn’t afford to lose Mo Salah and Sadio Mane on free transfers next season.”

Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to keep hold of Salah this summer, with Sadio Mane being heavily linked with a move away from the club after a successful six-year stint.

are aware of his decision: Mané wants Bayern - and it's really close now. Sadio Mané has reached full verbal agreement with Bayern on personal terms. Three year contract ready - talks will enter into final stages with Liverpool, new bid set to be submitted. #LFC are aware of his decision: Mané wants Bayern - and it's really close now. Sadio Mané has reached full verbal agreement with Bayern on personal terms. Three year contract ready - talks will enter into final stages with Liverpool, new bid set to be submitted. 🚨🇸🇳 #FCBayern #LFC are aware of his decision: Mané wants Bayern - and it's really close now. https://t.co/v8cDmrFS91

Gabby Agbonlahor names 'perfect' Liverpool replacement for Mohamed Salah

Former Aston Villa and England attacker Gabby Agbonlahor believes Leeds United talisman Raphinha would be an ideal replacement for Salah if the Egyptian superstar were to leave this summer.

The 25-year-old right-winger netted 11 times in 35 Premier League appearances for the Yorkshire club last season. He was a crucial part of the side staying in the division on the final day of the campaign.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor claimed:

“I think he would be a good player for Liverpool. His better football is on the right and that position is taken up by Salah. Would they think, ‘Salah can go then, we can get £30 million, £40 million with a year left on his contract?' I don’t see any top team not looking to sign Raphinha, I rate him that highly."

“He would be perfect for Liverpool but would Leeds want to sell him? Without him (last) season they would have definitely gone down. They might not want to sell him and will they try and make him too expensive for clubs to afford?”

Squawka @Squawka



35 games

88 shots

65 chances created

62 take-ons completed

25 shots on target

11 goals

3 assists



A great campaign. Raphinha's 2021/22 Premier League season by numbers:35 games88 shots65 chances created62 take-ons completed25 shots on target11 goals3 assistsA great campaign. Raphinha's 2021/22 Premier League season by numbers:35 games88 shots65 chances created62 take-ons completed25 shots on target11 goals3 assistsA great campaign. 💪 https://t.co/hcGDPJUYlU

