"The salary will be around €6.5 million"- Fabrizio Romano says Barcelona's deal for 25-year-old star is almost agreed

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Barcelona are close to completing a deal for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. The Ivorian's contract with the Italian club will expire at the end of the season.

The midfielder is set to become a free agent this summer after rejecting multiple contract offers. Kessie is free to negotiate with potential suitors over a summer transfer.

Franck Kessie spent two seasons on loan with AC Milan from Atalanta before permanently joining the Rossoneri in the summer of 2019. He enjoyed a breakout campaign last season, scoring 14 goals in 50 appearances for the club.

Kessie helped AC Milan finish second in Serie A and qualify for the Champions League for the first time in five years. The 25-year-old has continued his impressive form for Stefano Pioli's side this season, scoring six goals and providing one assist in 29 appearances.

Romano has claimed the Ivorian has 'verbally almost agreed' to join Barcelona this summer on a free transfer. Xavi and former Barca midfielder Yaya Toure have reportedly had conversations with Kessie over a move to Camp Nou. Romano wrote on Twitter:

"Barcelona are preparing contracts and paperwork for Franck Kessie deal. It's not signed yet but verbally almost agreed. The salary will be around €6.5 million plus signing fee. Xavi called him, Yaya Toure too as @gerardromero revealed."

Franck Kessie is widely considered one of the best defensive midfielders in Serie A. The Blaugrana view the 25-year-old as a long-term replacement for veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets.

Busquets has made 668 appearances for the Spanish giants in all competitions. He has helped the club win eight La Liga titles, seven Cope del Rey's and three Champions League trophies during his time with the club.

The Spaniard has been a crucial member of the Blaugrana's starting line-up this season, making 39 appearances for the club. The 33-year-old is, however, entering the twilight stages of his career. He has been unable to consistently produce the goods for his team.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



The salary will be around €6.5m plus signing fee.

Xavi called him, Yaya Touré too as



More: Barcelona are preparing contracts and paperworks for Franck Kessié deal. It’s not signed yet - but verbally almost agreed.The salary will be around €6.5m plus signing fee.Xavi called him, Yaya Touré too as @gerardromero revealed.More: youtu.be/g4Kf61e11Ew Barcelona are preparing contracts and paperworks for Franck Kessié deal. It’s not signed yet - but verbally almost agreed. 🔴🇨🇮 #FCBThe salary will be around €6.5m plus signing fee.Xavi called him, Yaya Touré too as @gerardromero revealed.📲 More: youtu.be/g4Kf61e11Ew https://t.co/pDQNdd75Ck

Barcelona need to sign a top-quality defender

Chelsea FC v Lille OSC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona have grown leaps and bounds under Xavi Hernandez since the Spaniard took over the reins at the club midway through the first half of the season.

The Catalan giants enjoyed an impressive winter transfer window during which they were able to address their attacking issues. They signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, Adama Traore on loan from Wolves, and Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

Barcelona has a core group of youngsters, including the likes of Pedri, Gavi, and Ronald Araujo, who are seen as the future of the club.

The club are likely to attempt to sign an adequate replacement for Gerard Pique. The 35-year-old has become a club legend during his time with Barcelona but is approaching the end of his career.

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona will sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen on a free transfer this summer. The Danish defender's contract with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar