“The Saudi project started with Cristiano Ronaldo" - Al-Hilal CEO hails Al-Nassr man's impact on football in Saudi Arabia

Al-Hilal CEO Esteve Calzada has credited Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo for kickstarting the Saudi Arabian revolution since arriving in the league in December 2022.

Ronaldo, 38, joined the Saudi Pro League giants on a free transfer after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, having parted ways with Manchester United by mutual consent.

The Portugal captain enjoyed a goal-filled year for his side in 2023, notching up 44 strikes in 50 games across competitions, including 14 in his first half-season in 2022-23.

Beyond his footballing exploits, Ronaldo - with his global popularity - has boosted the profile of the SPL, prompting a plethora of big-name European players to join him in the country.

The likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar, N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and many others arrived last summer, giving a real fillip to the ambitious Saudi project. As per Cristiano Xtra, Calzada said about Ronaldo:

"The Saudi project started with Cristiano Ronaldo, and this is the biggest positive boost, and we must continue this."

Al-Hilal and Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are in an intense title race this season, with Calzada's team (53) seven points ahead of Al-Alami at the top after 19 games.

How has Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo fared this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a sizzling start to his first full season in Saudi Arabian football.

The Al-Nassr superstar has notched up 24 goals and 11 assists in 25 competitive games this season. That includes league-leading tallies of 20 goals and nine assists in 18 outings.

He ended 2023 with five goals and two assists in four league games, scoring in each outing, as Luis Castro's side stayed within seven points of runaway leaders Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo, though, drew a blank in the 3-0 defeat at Al-Hilal in December, squandering an opportunity to close their gap at the top. Nevertheless, he has scored in his next four league outings.

Ronaldo and Co. play a slew of friendlies, including one with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on February 1, before competitive action resumes with an AFC Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash at Al Feiha.