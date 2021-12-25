"The score was 15-4 !" - Nemanja Matic explains why he trolled Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United training match

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic playfully teased Cristiano Ronaldo through an Instagram post following their latest training session.

The talismanic No. 7 was beaten in a team game in training on Thursday. Yet he proceeded to share an image on his Instagram handle with the caption "winning team."

The photo also featured Fred, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof and Juan Mata among others.

Matic, whose team also won by a big margin, gently teased Ronaldo by posting a comment under the post with the question:

"@Cristiano, are you okay?"

Bruno Fernandes also joined the conversation by dropping a "SIUUUUUUUU" comment below Matic's.

Being the competitive player that Ronaldo is, the Serb took delight in pulling his teammate's legs.

Speaking to Manchester United in an interview on Thursday after the training session, Matic said:

“It is nothing, just a simple thing [laughs]. My team won but it was a very easy game for us today. Cristiano, his team won the game yesterday, but it was tight. Today the score was 15-4!”

Manchester United returned to training earlier in the week following a brief shutdown of their training facilities to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Matic further added that the Red Devils were absolutely delighted to return to work. He said:

“Yeah, we are happy to be back finally, happy to be together, to train and the atmosphere is great.”

Manchester United's last two games, against Brentford and Brighton, were postponed due to COVID-19. They will return to action on Monday against Newcastle United.

Manchester United talisman Ronaldo is the ultimate professional

Ronaldo's unwavering commitment, even at training, is well-documented. He's always on time for training sessions and never skips a beat.

His staunch desire to keep pushing himself sees the 36-year-old wanting to win every training match too, while a failure to do so is simply unacceptable to him.

Rarely do we see a player of this kind; somebody who commits every fiber of his being to winning and continually improving, let alone a player of his age.

Ronaldo has been hailed as the 'ultimate professional' by his former Manchester United teammate Nemanja Matic and his former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti in the past.

The words certainly ring true even today.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava