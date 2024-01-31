“The score line reflected that” - Real Madrid superstar believes Barcelona were dominated in Spanish Super Cup final

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham recently said that Los Blancos dominated Barcelona during their 4-1 victory over La Blaugrana in the Supercopa de Espana final.

Bellingham played a crucial role in Real Madrid's victory as he won his first trophy with the club. When asked about the match, the English midfielder said (via MadridZone on X):

“We dominated them and the scoreline reflected that.”

The Madridistas were certainly the superior side on the night as they outplayed Barcelona to secure a decisive victory. Bellingham also made a significant contribution by assisting the first goal in the seventh minute, which set the tone for the match.

The English midfielder executed a perfect through ball that gave Vinicius Jr. an easier opportunity to score. The Brazilian winger continued his excellent performance by scoring two more goals (10', 39'), completing a first-half hat-trick.

Barcelona did pull one back through Robert Lewandowski in the 33rd minute, but it wasn't enough to turn the game around. Real Madrid's dominance was further cemented by the fourth goal from Rodrygo in the 64th minute, as they ran away with the Supercopa de Espana.

Jude Bellingham has been brilliant for Los Blancos since his move from Borussia Dortmund last summer. He has been their most important player in attack this season, scoring 18 goals and providing eight assists in 26 matches across all competitions.

"With pressure, it's normal": Real Madrid manager Ancelotti on Barcelona manager Xavi's departure

Carlo Ancelotti was asked about Xavi Hernandez's upcoming departure at a press conference. The Blaugrana manager announced his decision to leave the club following Barcelona's 5-3 loss to Villarreal in La Liga. He went on to state that enjoying the head coach role at Barcelona is "impossible."

In the press conference ahead of Real Madrid's La Liga game against Getafe, Ancelotti was asked about Xavi's decision to leave. He responded (via Forbes):

"I just want to say one thing and I don't want comparisons. We have a fantastic job. With pressure, it's normal. I respect everyone, their words and thoughts. Whether it's Xavi or whoever."

Ancelotti added:

"Like I said, I respect [the] decisions [of other managers] and his thoughts. That's it, I don't want comparisons."

Madrid are strong favorites to win La Liga this season. They currently sit in second place with 54 points, one point behind Girona with a game in hand. Barca, on the other hand, are third in the league with 47 points.